Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Why Did Karoline Leavitt Tell France To ‘Be Thankful You’re Not Speaking German’?

Why Did Karoline Leavitt Tell France To ‘Be Thankful You’re Not Speaking German’?

A diplomatic spat has erupted after French politician Raphaël Glucksmann called for the return of the Statue of Liberty, prompting White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to fire back with a sharp historical reminder. Her response, invoking U.S. military intervention in World War II, has reignited debates on transatlantic relations and America’s role in upholding democratic values.

Why Did Karoline Leavitt Tell France To ‘Be Thankful You’re Not Speaking German’?

White House Press Sec. Karoline Leavitt dismisses France's call to return the Statue of Liberty with a sharp WWII reference.


White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday dismissed a call from French politician Raphaël Glucksmann for the United States to return the Statue of Liberty, saying he should be grateful he is “not speaking German.”

Leavitt made the remark in response to a question from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy regarding Glucksmann’s weekend comments. Glucksmann, a member of the European Parliament from France’s Socialists and Democrats group, criticized the U.S., stating that it no longer upholds the principles on which it was founded since President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Karoline Leavitt: “They Should Be Very Grateful”

When asked whether President Trump would return the Statue of Liberty to France, Leavitt firmly rejected the notion.

“Absolutely not, and my advice to that unnamed, low-level French politician would be to remind them that it’s only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now,” Leavitt said. “So they should be very grateful to our great country.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Her remarks referenced U.S. military intervention in Europe during both World War I and World War II, when American forces played a pivotal role in liberating France from German occupation.

Karoline Leavitt Responds to Glucksmann’s Criticism of the U.S.

Speaking to reporters in France, Glucksmann expressed his frustration with the current state of American values, particularly in relation to scientific freedom and democratic principles.

“We’re going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with the tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demanding scientific freedom: ‘Give us back the Statue of Liberty,’” he said.

“We gave it to you as a gift, but apparently you despise it. So it will be just fine here at home.”

The Historical Significance of the Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty was presented to the United States by France in 1886 as a symbol of freedom and democracy. The two nations share a long history as allies, dating back to the American Revolution, when the French Navy played a crucial role in helping U.S. forces defeat the British. The Treaty of Paris, which formally ended the war, was signed in France.

Also Read: Why Is This French Politician Demanding The US To Give Back The Statue Of Liberty?

Filed under

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Statue Of Liberty

Instagram Down

Instagram Down: Users Report they Are Unable To Search
newsx

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Ready To Face Yokohama F-Marinos of Japan: Asian Champions League Quarter-Finals
White House Press Sec. Ka

Why Did Karoline Leavitt Tell France To ‘Be Thankful You’re Not Speaking German’?
PepsiCo acquires prebioti

PepsiCo Buys Prebiotic Soda Brand Poppi For $1.95 Billion Amid Rising Demand For Healthier Beverages
newsx

Nagpur Violence: CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Peace, Says To Stay Away From Misinformation
Beyoncé confirms Las Veg

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Instagram Down: Users Report they Are Unable To Search

Instagram Down: Users Report they Are Unable To Search

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Ready To Face Yokohama F-Marinos of Japan: Asian Champions League Quarter-Finals

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Ready To Face Yokohama F-Marinos of Japan: Asian Champions League Quarter-Finals

PepsiCo Buys Prebiotic Soda Brand Poppi For $1.95 Billion Amid Rising Demand For Healthier Beverages

PepsiCo Buys Prebiotic Soda Brand Poppi For $1.95 Billion Amid Rising Demand For Healthier Beverages

Nagpur Violence: CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Peace, Says To Stay Away From Misinformation

Nagpur Violence: CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Peace, Says To Stay Away From Misinformation

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March 25

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March...

Entertainment

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March 25

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While Filming Brad Pitt’s F1

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While

Is Justin Bieber Going Through A Bad Mental Health Phase? Singer’s Cryptic Post Of ‘Drowning’ Leaves Fans Worried

Is Justin Bieber Going Through A Bad Mental Health Phase? Singer’s Cryptic Post Of ‘Drowning’

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian Gray’

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips