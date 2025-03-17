Why Did Karoline Leavitt Tell France To ‘Be Thankful You’re Not Speaking German’?

A diplomatic spat has erupted after French politician Raphaël Glucksmann called for the return of the Statue of Liberty, prompting White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to fire back with a sharp historical reminder. Her response, invoking U.S. military intervention in World War II, has reignited debates on transatlantic relations and America’s role in upholding democratic values.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday dismissed a call from French politician Raphaël Glucksmann for the United States to return the Statue of Liberty, saying he should be grateful he is “not speaking German.”

Leavitt made the remark in response to a question from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy regarding Glucksmann’s weekend comments. Glucksmann, a member of the European Parliament from France’s Socialists and Democrats group, criticized the U.S., stating that it no longer upholds the principles on which it was founded since President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Karoline Leavitt: “They Should Be Very Grateful”

When asked whether President Trump would return the Statue of Liberty to France, Leavitt firmly rejected the notion.

“Absolutely not, and my advice to that unnamed, low-level French politician would be to remind them that it’s only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now,” Leavitt said. “So they should be very grateful to our great country.”

Her remarks referenced U.S. military intervention in Europe during both World War I and World War II, when American forces played a pivotal role in liberating France from German occupation.

Karoline Leavitt Responds to Glucksmann’s Criticism of the U.S.

Speaking to reporters in France, Glucksmann expressed his frustration with the current state of American values, particularly in relation to scientific freedom and democratic principles.

“We’re going to say to the Americans who have chosen to side with the tyrants, to the Americans who fired researchers for demanding scientific freedom: ‘Give us back the Statue of Liberty,’” he said.

“We gave it to you as a gift, but apparently you despise it. So it will be just fine here at home.”

The Historical Significance of the Statue of Liberty

The Statue of Liberty was presented to the United States by France in 1886 as a symbol of freedom and democracy. The two nations share a long history as allies, dating back to the American Revolution, when the French Navy played a crucial role in helping U.S. forces defeat the British. The Treaty of Paris, which formally ended the war, was signed in France.

