Why Did Kate Middleton Skip The Pope Francis Funeral? Prince William Spotted Going Solo

When Prince Charles (now King Charles III) represented Queen Elizabeth II at Pope John Paul II’s funeral on April 8, 2005, he did so without his then-partner, Camilla Parker Bowles.

Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday that Prince William will travel to St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City to represent the royal family at Pope Francis’s funeral. However, the Palace did not clarify whether Catherine, the Princess of Wales, would accompany him.

Historical precedent suggests she likely will not attend.

A Look Back: Prince Charles Attended Alone in 2005

Their wedding, originally scheduled for that period, was postponed to April 9, 2005, due to the funeral.

Interestingly, Camilla had attended a remembrance service for Pope John Paul II at Westminster Abbey alongside Charles just days earlier, on April 4, 2005.

Why William, Not King Charles, Will Attend

Many wondered why King Charles himself would not be present.

According to a statement provided to Vanity Fair, Buckingham Palace cited “protocol and precedence”, explaining that the British monarch traditionally does not attend funerals. This same protocol applied when Charles represented Queen Elizabeth II back in 2005.

King Charles Pays Tribute to Pope Francis

Following Pope Francis’s death at the age of 88 on April 21, King Charles issued a heartfelt statement expressing his grief. He wrote:

“My wife and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Pope Francis. It brings us some comfort knowing that he was able to share an Easter message with the global Church before his passing.”

Charles praised Pope Francis for his compassion, his dedication to Church unity, and his tireless advocacy for faith and goodwill. He also highlighted the late Pope’s emphasis on environmental stewardship, noting how it deeply resonated with people worldwide.

Reflecting on their personal encounters, the King added, “The Queen and I fondly remember our meetings with His Holiness, especially our recent visit earlier this month. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Church he so faithfully served and to all those mourning his loss around the world.”