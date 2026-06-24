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Home > World News > Why Did Malala Yousafzai Slam EU-Taliban Talks? ‘Europe Must Not Legitimise’ Regime, Says Nobel Laureate

Why Did Malala Yousafzai Slam EU-Taliban Talks? ‘Europe Must Not Legitimise’ Regime, Says Nobel Laureate

Malala Yousafzai criticised the EU for hosting Taliban officials in Brussels, saying it risks legitimising a regime that has “erased women and girls from public life.”

Malala Yousafzai criticises EU for hosting Taliban (image: X/ Malala)
Malala Yousafzai criticises EU for hosting Taliban (image: X/ Malala)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 19:59 IST

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai has strongly criticised the European Union for hosting a Taliban delegation in Brussels, saying any talks with Afghanistan’s rulers must focus on the rights of women and girls. The comments came after Taliban representatives attended rare discussions with European officials on migration and deportation issues. Malala Yousafzai said she was “shaken and deeply disturbed” by the meeting, arguing that engagement with the Taliban risks normalising a regime that has systematically restricted the freedoms of Afghan women.

In a video posted on X, Malala Yousafzai pointed to the Taliban’s policies since returning to power, saying they have pushed women and girls out of public life. “This is the same Taliban that banned girls from secondary schools and forced them into marriage. The same Taliban that, earlier this month, arrested dozens of women in Herat for how they were dressed. The same Taliban that detains, beats and executes women who dare to speak out or break their rules,” she said.

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Why Malala Yousafzai says talks with Taliban cannot ignore women’s rights

As per reports, the education activist argued that the Taliban’s treatment of women amounts to “gender apartheid.” According to Malala Yousafzai, the group has effectively erased Afghan women and girls from public life through a series of restrictive measures that have drawn international criticism.

Calling on European leaders to rethink their approach, Malala Yousafzai said, “Europe must not legitimise a regime responsible for one of the worst human rights crises in the world.” She further added, “Any engagement with the Taliban must begin and end with the rights of Afghan women and girls.” Her remarks have added to the ongoing debate over how governments should deal with the Taliban while addressing diplomatic and migration concerns.

Why the Malala Yousafzai criticism came after rare EU-Taliban meeting

Reports say that the controversy emerged after a five-member Taliban delegation travelled to Brussels for unprecedented talks with the European Union. The discussions focused largely on the return of failed asylum seekers from Europe to Afghanistan and broader migration-related issues.

The European Commission invited the delegation despite not formally recognising the Taliban government. The meeting was attended by representatives from 15 EU member states and was co-chaired by Sweden. Officials said the talks included discussions about Afghans “who have committed serious crimes and who pose a security threat,” along with technical matters such as identification procedures and travel documentation. The meeting marked one of the most significant direct engagements between EU officials and Taliban representatives, prompting Malala Yousafzai to publicly voice her concerns about the message such engagement could send regarding human rights in Afghanistan.

Also Read: Masoud Pezeshkian Invites PM Modi To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral As Iran Announces July Ceremonies   

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Why Did Malala Yousafzai Slam EU-Taliban Talks? ‘Europe Must Not Legitimise’ Regime, Says Nobel Laureate
Tags: EUMalala YousafzaiTaliban

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Why Did Malala Yousafzai Slam EU-Taliban Talks? ‘Europe Must Not Legitimise’ Regime, Says Nobel Laureate

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Why Did Malala Yousafzai Slam EU-Taliban Talks? ‘Europe Must Not Legitimise’ Regime, Says Nobel Laureate
Why Did Malala Yousafzai Slam EU-Taliban Talks? ‘Europe Must Not Legitimise’ Regime, Says Nobel Laureate
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