Thursday, April 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  Why Did Michelle Obama Skip Trump's Inauguration? Former First Lady Finally Puts All Rumours To Rest

Why Did Michelle Obama Skip Trump’s Inauguration? Former First Lady Finally Puts All Rumours To Rest

Michelle also confronted the widespread rumors that her absence was related to troubles in her marriage to Barack Obama.

Michelle Obama


Former First Lady Michelle Obama has broken her silence regarding her decision to miss President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, addressing public backlash and personal growth in a revealing podcast episode.

Facing Criticism Over Inauguration Absence

Speaking on the April 23 episode of her podcast, “IMO With Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson,” co-hosted with her brother, Michelle reflected on the controversy her choice sparked.

“My decision to skip the inauguration — or really, my decision to make choices this year that served my well-being — was met with a lot of judgment,” she shared.

Shutting Down Marriage Speculation

Michelle also confronted the widespread rumors that her absence was related to troubles in her marriage to Barack Obama.

“People couldn’t believe I was choosing not to go for reasons unrelated to my marriage. It had to be that something was wrong between us,” she said, dispelling any divorce speculation.

The former first lady emphasized her commitment to personal well-being, even if it meant disappointing the public. “It took everything I had to resist doing what was expected of me, and instead, do what was right for my peace,” she explained.

Michelle added that she mentally distanced herself from the event early on. “I didn’t even want to have an outfit ready,” she admitted. “It’s easy to fall into the trap of doing what looks right instead of what feels right.”

At 60, Michelle revealed that therapy has helped her unlearn the pressure of constant people-pleasing, noting that she also declined to attend former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral.

“Therapy has helped me see that maybe — just maybe — I am enough,” she said. She shared that learning to say no has been a late-life skill. “We didn’t start building those boundaries early on, so now it’s like we’re finally working that muscle.”

Teaching Her Daughters to Set Boundaries Early

Michelle Obama hopes to pass on these lessons to daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, encouraging them to set boundaries earlier in life.

“I want my girls to be comfortable with saying no,” she emphasized. “Always aiming to be morally perfect sends the wrong message.”

She concluded with a powerful reminder about letting go of outdated expectations: “Even after everything I’ve done, if I’m still showing them that I have to be perfect in the face of hypocrisy, I’m only reinforcing the unrealistic standards our mothers and grandmothers endured.”

