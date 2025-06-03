Why Did Panama Remove Over 650 Ships From Its Registry? City Issues Stricter Rules

Panama’s Maritime Authority announced on Monday that it has removed more than 650 ships from its flag registry since 2019 as part of a broader effort to comply with U.S. sanctions and tighten rules for vessels flying its flag.

Panama’s Maritime Authority announced on Monday that it has removed more than 650 ships from its flag registry since 2019

Panama’s Maritime Authority announced on Monday that it has removed more than 650 ships from its flag registry since 2019 as part of a broader effort to comply with U.S. sanctions and tighten rules for vessels flying its flag.

Of those, 214 ships were de-registered just in the last year under new rules that allow Panama to act more quickly against ships tied to sanction violations.

Once a vessel is removed from Panama’s registry, it can no longer sail under the Panamanian flag, one of the most widely used flags in the global shipping industry. Panama currently has a fleet of over 8,500 registered vessels, making it one of the largest ship registries in the world.

Response to Growing International Criticism

This latest announcement comes in the wake of criticism from United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), a non-governmental group that last week accused Panama of failing to take meaningful action against ships violating international sanctions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

UANI publicly urged Panama to “immediately cease facilitating Iran’s illicit oil trade” and remove its flag from all tankers carrying Iranian oil.

According to UANI’s data, nearly one in five vessels suspected of carrying Iranian oil is registered under the Panamanian flag.

“This is not just a failure of Panama’s registry. It’s a direct threat to global sanctions compliance and regional and U.S. security,” UANI said.

Working With Allies and Increasing Oversight

Panama says it’s taking these concerns seriously. Back in 2019, the country signed an agreement with other major flag states, including Liberia and the Marshall Islands, to share information about vessels rejected or removed from their registries due to links to sanction violations.

The Maritime Authority also said it is going after ships that engage in suspicious behavior—especially those that intentionally turn off their transponders to avoid being tracked. These are often referred to as “dark fleet” vessels.

In May, Panama said it would step up monitoring of ship-to-ship transfers conducted by Panama-flagged vessels, a tactic frequently used to evade sanctions or environmental regulations.

Under U.S. Pressure

The United States has been pushing countries like Panama to help enforce international sanctions, particularly those targeting Iran, Russia, and Venezuela.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump previously criticized the rise of the dark fleet and even threatened to take control of the Panama Canal if Panama didn’t act more forcefully against ships defying sanctions.

Panama’s government said in its statement that it is now working closely with the U.S. to clean up its ship registry and prevent misuse by sanction-evading vessels.

Panama’s Maritime Authority emphasized that it is not turning a blind eye to illicit activity. Instead, it says it is actively strengthening its oversight and enforcement mechanisms, especially for high-risk vessels that may pose threats to global security, environmental safety, or international law.