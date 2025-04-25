Why Did The FBI Arrest Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan? Elon Musk And Kash Patel React

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan has been arrested by the FBI over accusations that she obstructed a federal immigration arrest at her courthouse.

FBI Chief Kash Patel confirmed the arrest and stated that Judge Dugan allegedly assisted an undocumented immigrant in evading detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Judge Allegedly Allowed Immigrant to Hide in Jury Room

According to multiple sources, federal agents arrived at the Milwaukee County Courthouse last week with an arrest warrant for Eduardo Flores Ruiz, who was scheduled to appear before Judge Dugan.

Reports claim the judge allowed Ruiz to hide in her private jury room—normally restricted to court officials and jurors—thereby interfering with federal agents’ efforts to execute the arrest.

FBI Chief Confirms Arrest and Blames Judge for Endangering Public

In a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), FBI Chief Kash Patel accused Judge Dugan of intentionally misdirecting federal officers during the operation. “We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse… allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest,” he wrote.

Patel added, “Thankfully, our agents apprehended the individual after a foot chase, but the Judge’s interference increased public safety risks.”

Elon Musk Reacts, Labels Incident ‘Judicial Corruption’

The arrest drew public attention, with Elon Musk commenting on X, calling it an example of “more judicial corruption.” The incident has sparked intense debate over the boundaries of judicial conduct in relation to immigration enforcement.

Who Is Judge Hannah Dugan?

Judge Hannah Dugan has been a prominent figure in Wisconsin’s legal landscape for nearly 30 years. Appointed to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court in 2014, she was re-elected unopposed in 2022 and is currently serving a term that extends through 2028.

Dugan’s legal background includes leadership roles in civil law, public interest litigation, and community service.

She previously served as executive director of Catholic Charities and held the presidency of the Milwaukee Bar Association.

Despite the growing controversy, Judge Dugan has denied the claims. In a statement to the media, she said that “nearly every fact regarding the ‘tips’ in your email is inaccurate.” As of now, the FBI and ICE have declined to issue formal statements, and no official charges have been filed.

Local officials have expressed outrage, with some demanding Judge Dugan be disbarred if found guilty of obstructing justice. The federal investigation remains active, and further legal action may be pending based on the outcome of the inquiry.