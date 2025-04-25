Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Why Did The FBI Arrest Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan? Elon Musk And Kash Patel React

Why Did The FBI Arrest Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan? Elon Musk And Kash Patel React

Dugan’s legal background includes leadership roles in civil law, public interest litigation, and community service.

Why Did The FBI Arrest Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan? Elon Musk And Kash Patel React

Judge Hannah Dugan, a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge, is under federal investigation .


Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan has been arrested by the FBI over accusations that she obstructed a federal immigration arrest at her courthouse.

FBI Chief Kash Patel confirmed the arrest and stated that Judge Dugan allegedly assisted an undocumented immigrant in evading detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Judge Allegedly Allowed Immigrant to Hide in Jury Room

According to multiple sources, federal agents arrived at the Milwaukee County Courthouse last week with an arrest warrant for Eduardo Flores Ruiz, who was scheduled to appear before Judge Dugan.

Reports claim the judge allowed Ruiz to hide in her private jury room—normally restricted to court officials and jurors—thereby interfering with federal agents’ efforts to execute the arrest.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

FBI Chief Confirms Arrest and Blames Judge for Endangering Public

In a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), FBI Chief Kash Patel accused Judge Dugan of intentionally misdirecting federal officers during the operation. “We believe Judge Dugan intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse… allowing the subject — an illegal alien — to evade arrest,” he wrote.

Patel added, “Thankfully, our agents apprehended the individual after a foot chase, but the Judge’s interference increased public safety risks.”

Elon Musk Reacts, Labels Incident ‘Judicial Corruption’

The arrest drew public attention, with Elon Musk commenting on X, calling it an example of “more judicial corruption.” The incident has sparked intense debate over the boundaries of judicial conduct in relation to immigration enforcement.

Who Is Judge Hannah Dugan?

Judge Hannah Dugan has been a prominent figure in Wisconsin’s legal landscape for nearly 30 years. Appointed to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court in 2014, she was re-elected unopposed in 2022 and is currently serving a term that extends through 2028.

Dugan’s legal background includes leadership roles in civil law, public interest litigation, and community service.

She previously served as executive director of Catholic Charities and held the presidency of the Milwaukee Bar Association.

Despite the growing controversy, Judge Dugan has denied the claims. In a statement to the media, she said that “nearly every fact regarding the ‘tips’ in your email is inaccurate.” As of now, the FBI and ICE have declined to issue formal statements, and no official charges have been filed.

Local officials have expressed outrage, with some demanding Judge Dugan be disbarred if found guilty of obstructing justice. The federal investigation remains active, and further legal action may be pending based on the outcome of the inquiry.

ALSO READ: Who Is Roger Mahony? Controversial Cardinal Who Protected Pedophile Priests Chosen to Help Seal Pope Francis’ Casket

Filed under

fbi Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan

Oscar nominee Jesse Plemo

What Role Will Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Play In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The...
Baloch Liberation Army

Caught On Cam: Baloch Liberation Army Kills 10 From Pakistani Army Convoy Using A Remote-Controlled...
Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty in UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Case, Will Face Trial
Judge Hannah Dugan, a Mil

Why Did The FBI Arrest Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan? Elon Musk And Kash Patel React
Nearly 26 people died, an

‘Removed Bindi, Chanted Allahu Akbar’, Pune Woman Recalls Pahalgam Terror Attack: Still Shot My Husband
The Trump administration

Trump Reinstates Student Visas For Thousands of International Students- Here’s Why!
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Role Will Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Play In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping?

What Role Will Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Play In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The...

Caught On Cam: Baloch Liberation Army Kills 10 From Pakistani Army Convoy Using A Remote-Controlled IED

Caught On Cam: Baloch Liberation Army Kills 10 From Pakistani Army Convoy Using A Remote-Controlled...

Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty in UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Case, Will Face Trial

Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty in UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Case, Will Face Trial

‘Removed Bindi, Chanted Allahu Akbar’, Pune Woman Recalls Pahalgam Terror Attack: Still Shot My Husband

‘Removed Bindi, Chanted Allahu Akbar’, Pune Woman Recalls Pahalgam Terror Attack: Still Shot My Husband

Trump Reinstates Student Visas For Thousands of International Students- Here’s Why!

Trump Reinstates Student Visas For Thousands of International Students- Here’s Why!

Entertainment

What Role Will Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Play In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping?

What Role Will Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Play In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The

Watch: Kanye West Gets Banned From Twitch In Just Seven Minutes Over Antisemitic Rant And Nazi Salute

Watch: Kanye West Gets Banned From Twitch In Just Seven Minutes Over Antisemitic Rant And

Netflix Down For 300 Million Subscribers Worldwide, Internet Goes Into Meltdown As Users Face Login Error

Netflix Down For 300 Million Subscribers Worldwide, Internet Goes Into Meltdown As Users Face Login

Who Is Minahil Malik? Before Sajal Malik, This Pakistani TikToker’s Video Got Leaked: Not Easy For Me

Who Is Minahil Malik? Before Sajal Malik, This Pakistani TikToker’s Video Got Leaked: Not Easy

Who Is Srinidhi Shetty? KGF Actress Lost The Role Of Sita To Sai Pallavi For Ramayana, Recalls Preparing Three Scenes

Who Is Srinidhi Shetty? KGF Actress Lost The Role Of Sita To Sai Pallavi For

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After