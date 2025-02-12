Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Why Did Trump’s Border Czar Take A Sly Dig At Pope Francis? Tom Homan Says, Fix The Catholic Church’

Homan’s comments were in response to a letter Pope Francis wrote on Monday, in which the Pope criticized the Trump administration’s mass deportations.

Tom Homan, the “border czar” overseeing President Donald Trump’s mass deportation program, has pushed back against Pope Francis after the pontiff criticized the administration’s approach to immigration enforcement.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Homan did not hold back in his response to the Pope’s remarks. “I’ve got harsh words for the Pope,” Homan stated. “He ought to fix the Catholic Church.”

As a lifelong Catholic, Homan emphasized his deep connection to the faith, mentioning that he was baptized, received his first Communion, and confirmed as a Catholic. However, he firmly believes the Pope should focus on internal church issues rather than U.S. immigration policies.

Border Security vs. The Vatican’s Wall

Homan also pointed out what he sees as a contradiction in the Pope’s stance on border security.

“He wants to attack us for securing our border? He has a wall around the Vatican, does he not?” Homan asked. “So he has a wall to protect his people and himself, but we can’t have a wall around the United States.”

Reiterating his stance, he added, “I wish he’d stick to the Catholic Church and fix that and leave border enforcement to us.”

Pope Francis’ Call for Migrant Dignity

Homan’s comments were in response to a letter Pope Francis wrote on Monday, in which the Pope criticized the Trump administration’s mass deportations.

While acknowledging a nation’s right to defend itself and protect its citizens from violent criminals, the Pope condemned mass deportations, stating that many migrants are forced to leave their homeland due to poverty, insecurity, persecution, or environmental crises.

“The act of deporting people… damages the dignity of many men and women, and of entire families, placing them in a state of particular vulnerability and defenselessness,” Francis wrote.

He further emphasized that treating people with dignity does not prevent a nation from regulating legal migration, but policies built on force rather than equality and truth will ultimately fail.

Mass deportations have remained a key priority for the Trump administration, fulfilling a major campaign promise. According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, over 8,000 people have been arrested in immigration enforcement actions since Trump took office on January 20.

Some of the detained individuals have been deported, while others are held in federal prisons or at Guantánamo Bay detention center in Cuba, as reported by The Associated Press.

The exchange between Tom Homan and Pope Francis highlights the deep divide in perspectives on immigration policy.

While the Trump administration defends its mass deportation strategy as a security measure, the Pope calls for a more humane and dignified approach to migration. This debate is likely to remain a focal point of the ongoing immigration discussions in the U.S.

