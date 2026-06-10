Why Did UK Allies Sanction Israeli Networks? West Bank Settler Violence Prompts Action

Britain, Canada, France and Norway announced new coordinated sanctions on Tuesday against Israeli networks involved in financing, enabling and carrying out violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The move comes amid escalating violence by Israeli settlers, which diplomats say aims to undermine prospects for the creation of a future Palestinian state.

Growing International Concern Over West Bank Settlements

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have settled among millions of Palestinians in territory captured by Israel during the 1967 war. Nearly all countries and numerous U.N. bodies consider these settlements a violation of international law, although Israel disputes that position, citing historical and biblical connections to the land.

The measures announced by the four countries were coordinated with sanctions introduced last week by Australia and New Zealand, highlighting growing frustration among several Western governments with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration and its expansion of settlements.

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Israeli authorities are directly involved in settler attacks that have killed, injured and displaced Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, while Israeli security forces provide protection to settlers, a UN inquiry said https://t.co/mtUK0nycep pic.twitter.com/fUqBm5WpX8 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 9, 2026

A joint statement from the foreign ministers of the four countries, along with Australia, stated that the measures were aimed at ‘holding extremist settlers accountable for the horrific levels of settler violence against Palestinian civilians.’ We continue to urge the Government of Israel to take action to ensure meaningful accountability for violence in the West Bank,’ the statement added.

Israel Rejects The Measures

Israel’s Foreign Ministry rejected the sanctions and argued that the governments imposing them had failed to address antisemitism within their countries while encouraging it through such actions. ‘The real essence of these steps is the attempt to impose a political stance regarding the right of Jews to settle in the Land of Israel and concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – camouflaged as measures against violence,’ the ministry said in a statement.

Yisrael Ganz, head of the Yesha Council, which represents municipal councils of Jewish settlements in the West Bank, responded by saying Israel’s parliament should dismantle the Palestinian Authority and strengthen Israeli presence and sovereignty across the territory. Israel’s government has acknowledged that settler violence occurs and has at times condemned such incidents. However, it has consistently opposed foreign sanctions targeting Israeli individuals and entities connected to the West Bank, arguing that Jews have a right to live there.

Sanctions Target Financial Networks: Tuesday’s sanctions did not focus on the same individuals and companies across all participating countries. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said France had barred Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, four leaders of settler organisations and 21 settlers accused of violence from entering the country.

Britain And Canada Target Business Links

Britain said its sanctions package aimed to disrupt financial flows that have ‘allowed extremist settler groups to act with impunity’ in the West Bank. The measures also targeted a construction company, which British authorities said used its resources to destroy Palestinian property. Canada’s sanctions included a separate construction company and its owners and also prohibited Canadians from conducting business with all designated individuals and entities.

Warning Of Further Measures

The joint statement warned that additional action could follow if the Israeli government failed to take ‘urgent steps to address the situation on the ground.’

One major concern cited by diplomats is Israel’s proposed E1 settlement project east of Jerusalem. Critics argue the development would effectively divide the West Bank, separate it from East Jerusalem and further fragment territory Palestinians seek for a future independent state.

Paris Meeting To Focus On Peace Efforts

France is scheduled to host a meeting on June 12 in Paris, bringing together Israeli and Palestinian civil society groups along with around a dozen foreign ministers.

The gathering will mark one year since the adoption of the New York Declaration, a non-binding resolution endorsed by the U.N. General Assembly that outlined a roadmap toward Palestinian statehood. The initiative later contributed to 11 countries, including Australia, Britain, Canada and France, recognising a Palestinian state in September.

(Inputs From Reuters)

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