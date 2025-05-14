Why Does Pakistan Have To Pay Rs 14 Crore To Terrorist Masood Azhar After Indian Strikes?

Pakistan's federal government has come under heavy fire after reports surfaced claiming it might compensate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar—a UN-designated terrorist—with ₹14 crore.

Pakistan’s federal government has come under heavy fire after reports surfaced claiming it might compensate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar—a UN-designated terrorist—with ₹14 crore for the death of 14 of his family members during a recent Indian military strike, known as Operation Sindoor.

The report, originally published by The Tribune India, says that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved a compensation package of ₹1 crore per victim to be paid to the legal heirs of those killed in the airstrikes. If Masood Azhar is declared the sole legal heir, he could legally receive the full ₹14 crore.

Strike Targeted JeM Base in Bahawalpur, Says India

The deadly strike was carried out by the Indian military on May 7, targeting what it described as key terror infrastructure in Bahawalpur, located around 400 kilometers from Lahore. According to Indian officials, the primary target was the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed, housed within the Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah, also known locally as the Usman-o-Ali campus.

The airstrike came as a response to a major terror attack in Pahalgam, which Indian authorities have directly linked to JeM operatives. Officials said Operation Sindoor was designed to precisely target terrorist strongholds, avoiding civilian areas, and eliminate active terror threats.

A statement circulating in Pakistani media and attributed to Azhar identified the dead as including his elder sister and her husband, a nephew and his wife, a niece, and several children. The attack reportedly wiped out multiple members of Azhar’s extended family.

Pakistan Reportedly Plans Compensation, Draws Global Criticism

The reported decision to compensate the family of a known terrorist figure has sparked outrage both in India and among international observers. Apart from the cash payouts, Pakistan is also believed to be planning the reconstruction of homes destroyed in the strikes, a move that has alarmed regional security experts.

Indian officials raised strong concerns, arguing that rebuilding these structures without addressing the underlying terror network could allow them to be reused for the same purposes.

“It raises serious questions about Pakistan’s commitment to counter-terrorism,” an Indian defence official told The Tribune.

India Issues Caution, Says It Will Be Watching Closely

In his first public statement following Operation Sindoor, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t hold back. While he celebrated the success of the mission, he also sent a clear message to Islamabad.

Modi said that India would “be closely monitoring Pakistan’s actions in the days ahead,” especially in light of the fragile ceasefire agreement currently in place between the two countries.

The Indian government is said to be keeping a close watch on whether Islamabad goes ahead with the compensation, and how that might affect the broader regional stability.

International Pressure Mounts Over Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Policies

The controversy surrounding the reported payout comes at a time when Pakistan is already facing heightened international scrutiny over its handling of cross-border terrorism and extremist groups operating from its territory.

Observers say that compensating the family of a terrorist listed by the UN could be seen as indirect support for extremist activities. Critics argue that the move undermines Pakistan’s commitments under international law and sends the wrong message to terror outfits and their supporters.

“This could really complicate Pakistan’s image globally, especially with countries that have already been concerned about its role in sheltering extremist groups,” said one South Asia security analyst.

What’s Next?

As pressure builds both inside and outside the region, attention now turns to how Pakistan’s leadership will respond. Will the government actually follow through on the compensation plan? Or will public and international backlash force a course correction?

At the same time, New Delhi is expected to weigh its diplomatic and security options, especially as ceasefire efforts continue to hang by a thread.

For now, this latest development has only added fuel to the already tense relationship between the two neighbours—and the world is watching closely.