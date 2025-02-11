Why Elon Musk Changed His X Profile Name to Harry Bōlz—And What It Means

Elon Musk has once again rebranded himself on X, reviving the alias "Harry Bōlz" and setting off a wave of speculation. As theories swirl about the meaning behind the name change, some wonder if it signals a bigger move—or just another Musk prank.

Elon Musk once again changed his X (formerly Twitter) display name to Harry Bōlz on Tuesday, marking the second time he has used this alias. The billionaire had previously adopted the same moniker in April 2023. His latest move coincided with reports that a Musk-led consortium of investors had placed a bid to take control of OpenAI.

Fan Theories Surround the Name Change

Musk, 53, who currently heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has been overseeing budget cuts across multiple federal agencies as part of an initiative to reduce government spending.

Musk’s display name alteration quickly ignited speculation among users. Some suggested it was a precursor to a major announcement or project, while others dismissed it as playful wordplay. Many users believed “Harry Bōlz” to be an alter ego of the billionaire.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder had recently emphasized the importance of avoiding impersonation on social media, stating, “Impersonating others is wrong,” before temporarily rebranding himself as “Mr. Bōlz.”

What Does ‘Harry Bōlz’ Mean?

Shortly after reverting to his original name, Musk posted a follow-up tweet, “An advantage of having organizational affiliation on this platform is that you can change your name without losing verification. More importantly, it helps greatly with reducing impersonation fraud.”

Musk likely chose the alias as a play on words, referencing the slang term “hairy balls.” While the precise motivation behind his recent name change remains unclear, he had previously addressed the joke in a 2023 tweet, confirming its humorous intent.

The billionaire entrepreneur is known for his unpredictable and often lighthearted online behavior, frequently engaging with internet humor and memes. His habit of changing his display name has become a recurring theme, with past instances including both jokes and cryptic references to internet culture.

Past Name Changes: ‘Harry Bōlz’ and ‘Kekius Maximus’

Musk has altered his X display name multiple times, but two instances have stood out:

April 2023: The ‘Harry Bōlz’ Incident

In April 2023, Musk first changed his display name to “Harry Bōlz.” While he did not provide an immediate explanation, the name was widely interpreted as a joke, aligning with his penchant for wordplay and internet memes. The move followed heightened scrutiny of his management of X, after taking over the platform in late 2022 and implementing major changes, including layoffs and policy updates. Though Musk never elaborated on the name choice at the time, he later confirmed in a tweet that it was meant humorously. The alias was short-lived, as he soon reverted to his original name.

December 2024: 'Kekius Maximus' and Internet Culture

On December 31, 2024, Musk changed his display name to “Kekius Maximus” and updated his profile picture to an image of Pepe the Frog dressed as a Roman gladiator. The term “Kekius Maximus” references “kek,” an expression popularized in online gaming and meme culture, originally derived from World of Warcraft. The addition of “Maximus” evokes imagery of Roman generals and emperors. His use of Pepe the Frog, a widely used meme character, further fueled speculation about the deeper meaning behind the name change. While some users saw the move as a simple joke, others speculated that Musk was aligning himself with specific meme-driven online communities.

Why Does Musk Change His Name?

Musk’s tendency to alter his display name on X aligns with his broader digital persona. He frequently embraces internet culture, memes, and trolling, using X as a direct platform for engagement. His name changes appear to serve multiple purposes:

Humor and Entertainment – Many of Musk’s social media antics, including his name changes, appear designed to amuse himself and his audience.

Cultural References – He often taps into online trends and memes, showcasing an awareness of internet subcultures.

Disruptive Marketing – By sparking conversations around his name changes, Musk keeps attention focused on his X profile and maintains engagement with his followers.

While the reasoning behind Musk’s latest display name switch remains open to interpretation, his habit of leveraging humor and cryptic messaging on social media ensures that each change becomes a talking point.

