Why Has Australia Banned These 89 Names For New Born Babies?

When it comes to naming a newborn, Australian parents have plenty of freedom—but there are still some firm lines they cannot cross.

While many of the banned names are what you’d expect, like swear words or high-ranking official titles, others might surprise you. Fancy naming your baby “Facebook”? That’s a no. How about “Cyanide” or “Ned Kelly”? Also off-limits.

Why Certain Names Are Banned

Each state and territory in Australia has its own Births, Deaths and Marriages Registration Act, but the overall guidelines are fairly consistent nationwide. According to these rules, a name will not be approved if it:

Resembles an official title or rank

Is too long or hard to process

Includes symbols, numbers, punctuation marks

Could mislead or confuse people about a person’s identity or role

Basically, if a name is deemed inappropriate, misleading, or impractical, it’s not going on the birth certificate.

“It’s a tough decision”

Sunrise TV presenter Edwina Bartholomew took a dive into the list during Thursday’s show, pointing out just how strange some of the banned names really are.

“It’s a tough decision for any parent: what to name her new bundle of joy,” she said.

“Now, there’s been a list of the banned baby names in Australia revealed. They include a whole list of official titles and ranks including Admiral, Duke, and Baron with one R.

“Marshal is also banned but I know a Marshall with two Ls. Ranga. Thong. You can’t have a little thong, which is a shame. You also can’t have a little Cyanide. You also can’t have a Ned Kelly. Also, no more than 50 characters long.”

No Kings, Queens or Commanders

If you’re thinking of naming your baby after royalty or a religious figure—think again. Titles like “King,” “Queen,” “Messiah,” “Pope,” and “God” are all forbidden.

Here’s a quick sample from the banned list:

Admiral

Baron

Captain

Doctor

Duke

General

Judge

Justice

Lord

Messiah

Minister

President

Prince / Princess

Queen

Sir

These names are considered misleading because they sound like official or noble titles, which could create confusion about someone’s role or authority.

Names You’d Never Expect

Besides the obvious ones like “Adolf Hitler,” “Satan,” or “Terrorist,” the list also includes a bunch of unusual and even humorous entries.

Nutella

Panties

Thong

Monkey

Facebook

iMac

G-Bang

Bonghead

Ranga

Smelly

Scrotum

Snort

The rules also ban religious names such as “Christ,” “Jesus Christ,” and “Dalai Lama,” as well as anything promoting illegal behavior or substances—like “Cyanide,” “Marijuana,” or “Devil.”

The Famous Outlaws and Internet Icons

Australians are also barred from naming their kids after infamous or controversial figures such as:

Ned Kelly — Australia’s most legendary bushranger

Osama Bin Laden — The mastermind behind 9/11

Adolf Hitler — No explanation needed

Even fictional characters and pop culture references like Harry Potter, Robocop, and Socceroos made the list.

No Profanity or Obscene Language

Of course, names with swear words, vulgar language, or sexual innuendo didn’t make the cut either. The list includes:

Dickhead

S thead (spelled uncensored in official documents)

Seaman

Scrotum

Character Limits and Formatting Rules

In addition to content-based restrictions, Australian naming laws also put limits on length and formatting. A name cannot:

Be longer than 50 characters

Contain punctuation (like hyphens or apostrophes in certain formats)

Use numbers or symbols

That means something like “J@ck!” or “John123” won’t be accepted either.

Can You Get Creative Within the Rules?

Yes—but you’ll need to be smart about it. For example, while “Marshal” with one ‘L’ is banned (because it’s an official title), some parents have reportedly gotten away with using “Marshall” with two L’s, which could be interpreted as a surname or given name.

Still, trying to sneak around the system isn’t a guaranteed win. Each name is assessed individually by registration officials who use discretion—and sometimes humor.

Why It Matters

The laws may seem strict—or even silly at times—but officials argue they are meant to protect children from future embarrassment or legal confusion.

They also prevent names that could be seen as promoting hate, criminality, or dangerous ideologies.

At the end of the day, naming your child is a deeply personal choice. But in Australia, it’s also a legal one.

So if you’re about to welcome a new baby and thinking of getting creative—maybe double-check the banned list before printing the birth certificate.