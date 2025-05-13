Why Has Cannes Film Festival Imposed A Ban On Nudity And Oversized Outfits This Year?

In a formal announcement, festival officials clarified that while dress codes have always been in place, they will now enforce them more rigorously in line with festival guidelines and French legal standards.

The Cannes Film Festival has introduced stricter dress code rules for its red carpet, targeting both nudity and excessively large garments. This move comes after recent controversies, including a topless protester in 2022 and Bianca Censori’s see-through outfit at this year’s Grammys.

“Our intention isn’t to police fashion broadly, but to prevent full nudity and extremely voluminous clothing during red carpet events,” the statement emphasized. Organizers noted that such attire can disrupt the experience of other attendees and potentially create safety hazards.

According to Variety, the updated code grants the festival the authority to deny entry to anyone wearing garments that obstruct movement or complicate seating logistics. Although not named directly, elaborate dresses with lengthy trains—like the one worn by Greta Gerwig—may fall under scrutiny, especially when navigating the narrow steps of the Palais des Festivals.

Cannes has long drawn criticism for its red carpet dress rules, particularly the unwritten expectation for women to wear formal footwear—often interpreted as a demand for high heels—during evening screenings.

While continuing to uphold its legacy of glamour and sophistication, the festival aims to find a middle ground between style freedom and practical decorum.

