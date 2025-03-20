Home
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
Why Has China Executed Four Canadians, Sparking Diplomatic Tensions?

China’s execution of four Canadian citizens has escalated diplomatic tensions, with Ottawa condemning the move as deeply troubling. Beijing, however, insists the punishments were legally justified and linked to drug crimes.

China executes four Canadian citizens, citing drug crimes. Canada condemns the move, deepening already strained diplomatic ties.


China has defended its recent execution of four Canadian citizens, stating that it acted “in accordance with the law.” The move has drawn sharp criticism from Canada, with Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly condemning Beijing’s actions and expressing disappointment over the outcome.

China Links Executions to Drug Crimes

Speaking in Ottawa on Wednesday, Joly revealed that Canada had pleaded for leniency but to no avail. “We strongly condemn the executions that did happen against Canadians in China,” she said. However, she refrained from sharing specific details, citing privacy requests from the victims’ families.

On Thursday, Beijing suggested that the Canadians had been convicted of drug-related offenses. “Combating drug crimes is the common responsibility of all countries,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated.

Mao further asserted that Beijing had upheld legal procedures. “China protects the legitimate rights of the parties concerned as well as the consular rights of the Canadian side, in accordance with the law.”

In a statement to The Globe and Mail, China’s embassy reinforced its stance, saying: “Drug-related crime is a severe crime recognised worldwide as extremely harmful to society. Beijing always imposes severe penalties on drug-related crimes and maintains a ‘zero tolerance’ attitude towards the drug problem.”

Death Penalty Statistics Remain Classified in China

Joly also disclosed that she, along with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, had personally appealed to China to show clemency.

China does not disclose the number of people it executes each year, classifying such statistics as a state secret. However, human rights organizations such as Amnesty International estimate that thousands of individuals are executed in China annually.

The executions come at a time of already fraught relations between Canada and China. Tensions have been high since 2018, when Canadian authorities arrested a senior Chinese telecom executive in Vancouver on a U.S. warrant. Beijing responded by detaining two Canadian nationals on espionage charges, significantly worsening diplomatic ties.

Tense Relations

Relations have remained tense, particularly in light of allegations that China interfered in Canada’s federal elections in 2019 and 2021. In 2023, Joly expelled a Chinese diplomat accused of targeting a Canadian opposition politician who had been critical of the ruling Communist Party.

Ottawa has also repeatedly criticized Beijing over its human rights record, including crackdowns on political freedoms in Hong Kong and alleged abuses against the Uyghur Muslim minority.

