Why Has Germany Closed Its Embassy In South Sudan?

Germany has shuttered its embassy in Juba, citing escalating violence that threatens to plunge South Sudan back into civil war. As tensions rise between President Kiir and Vice President Machar, fears grow that the fragile peace deal may soon collapse.

The German Foreign Office announced on Saturday that it will temporarily close its embassy in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, due to the deteriorating security situation in the country. The move comes as renewed violence threatens to dismantle a fragile peace agreement between President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Vice President Riek Machar.

Germany Warns of Renewed Civil War

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict, warning that South Sudan is “once again on the brink of civil war.”

“President Kiir and Vice President Machar are plunging the country into a spiral of violence. They have a responsibility to stop the senseless bloodshed,” Baerbock said, emphasizing that the safety of diplomatic staff remains a top priority.

South Sudan on the Edge

South Sudan, home to approximately 11 million people, has struggled with political instability and violence since gaining independence from Sudan in 2011. A brutal civil war followed, pitting Kiir and Machar against each other. Although the two leaders signed a 2018 peace agreement and formed a transitional government in 2020, tensions have steadily risen, putting the deal in jeopardy.

In recent weeks, clashes have intensified between government forces and a militia linked to the Nuer ethnic group, to which Machar belongs. Fighting along the border with Ethiopia has further destabilized the region, with both sides exchanging blame for the unrest. The South Sudanese military has accused Machar’s party of stoking violence, while Machar has claimed that Kiir seeks to weaken his political base.

A Widening Conflict in South Sudan

Although the current fighting is concentrated more than 1,300 kilometers (about 800 miles) from Juba, the risk of the violence spreading looms large. Additionally, ongoing conflict in neighboring Sudan has the potential to draw external actors into South Sudan’s internal strife.

In an attempt to de-escalate tensions, German diplomats, along with representatives from Canada, the Netherlands, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union, have stepped in to mediate between Kiir and Machar. However, with the situation deteriorating rapidly, the future of South Sudan’s fragile peace remains uncertain.

