Why Has Italy Introduced Burqa Ban In Schools? Giorgia Meloni Says, ‘You Must Go To School With Your Face Uncovered’

Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday announced plans for a burqa ban in schools, along with a cap on the number of foreign students in classrooms and new Italian-language requirements for some parents. The proposed measure would ban burqas and niqabs in schools and require parents of foreign students facing serious difficulties integrating into the school system to learn Italian. Once approved by the government, the proposal would need parliamentary approval within 60 days to become law.

Reportedly, Meloni made the announcement while speaking at the annual gathering of the youth wing of her Brothers of Italy party in Rome. She specifically referred to the burqa, an all-covering dress worn by some Muslim women, and the niqab, a veil worn by some Muslim women. She did not mention the hijab, the headscarf worn by some Muslim women.

Burqa ban would require students to attend school with faces uncovered

“You must go to school with your face uncovered, and in Italy no one, in the name of a real or supposed tradition, can decide that a young woman must hide herself,” Meloni said.

As per reports, she said the planned burqa ban would form part of a wider measure aimed at school integration. Meloni also said the government would legally establish a maximum number of foreign students allowed in each class.

Burqa ban linked to new Italian language rules for parents

Meloni said the measure would require “parents of foreign students facing serious difficulties integrating into the school system to learn Italian.” She explained that the situation could be different when only a small number of students struggle with the language.

“If there is only one child in a class who doesn’t understand Italian, that child will likely be able to learn the language and integrate quickly with the help of classmates and teachers,” Meloni said, according to reports.

But if the number of children who do not understand Italian “becomes large – or even the majority”, she said, “that is no longer integration; it is neglect.”

Burqa ban proposal comes amid debate over migrant integration

Italy, because of its central Mediterranean location, is among the European countries most exposed to migrant arrivals, with migrant integration remaining contentious in Italian society, Reuters reported.

Meloni said anyone who wants to “build a future” in Italy must learn the language, “understand our culture, and respect our rules.” “It is the only serious way to welcome them,” she said, receiving a standing ovation at the Gioventù Nazionale national festival in Rome.

Burqa ban still needs government and parliamentary approval

The proposed burqa ban is not yet law. The measure will first have to be presented to a Cabinet meeting and approved by the government. It would then require parliamentary approval within 60 days to pass into law.

The proposal combines the planned face-covering ban with limits on foreign students in classrooms and language requirements for parents of students facing serious integration difficulties.

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