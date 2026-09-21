LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Why Has Italy Introduced Burqa Ban In Schools? Giorgia Meloni Says, ‘You Must Go To School With Your Face Uncovered’

Why Has Italy Introduced Burqa Ban In Schools? Giorgia Meloni Says, ‘You Must Go To School With Your Face Uncovered’

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni plans a burqa ban in schools, limits on foreign students per class and Italian language rules for some parents.

Italy PM Meloni announces planned burqa and niqab ban in schools (Image: AFP)
Italy PM Meloni announces planned burqa and niqab ban in schools (Image: AFP)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 09:28 IST

Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday announced plans for a burqa ban in schools, along with a cap on the number of foreign students in classrooms and new Italian-language requirements for some parents. The proposed measure would ban burqas and niqabs in schools and require parents of foreign students facing serious difficulties integrating into the school system to learn Italian. Once approved by the government, the proposal would need parliamentary approval within 60 days to become law.

Reportedly, Meloni made the announcement while speaking at the annual gathering of the youth wing of her Brothers of Italy party in Rome. She specifically referred to the burqa, an all-covering dress worn by some Muslim women, and the niqab, a veil worn by some Muslim women. She did not mention the hijab, the headscarf worn by some Muslim women.

You Might Be Interested In

Burqa ban would require students to attend school with faces uncovered

“You must go to school with your face uncovered, and in Italy no one, in the name of a real or supposed tradition, can decide that a young woman must hide herself,” Meloni said.

As per reports, she said the planned burqa ban would form part of a wider measure aimed at school integration. Meloni also said the government would legally establish a maximum number of foreign students allowed in each class.

Burqa ban linked to new Italian language rules for parents

Meloni said the measure would require “parents of foreign students facing serious difficulties integrating into the school system to learn Italian.” She explained that the situation could be different when only a small number of students struggle with the language.

“If there is only one child in a class who doesn’t understand Italian, that child will likely be able to learn the language and integrate quickly with the help of classmates and teachers,” Meloni said, according to reports.

But if the number of children who do not understand Italian “becomes large – or even the majority”, she said, “that is no longer integration; it is neglect.”

Burqa ban proposal comes amid debate over migrant integration

Italy, because of its central Mediterranean location, is among the European countries most exposed to migrant arrivals, with migrant integration remaining contentious in Italian society, Reuters reported.

Meloni said anyone who wants to “build a future” in Italy must learn the language, “understand our culture, and respect our rules.” “It is the only serious way to welcome them,” she said, receiving a standing ovation at the Gioventù Nazionale national festival in Rome.

Burqa ban still needs government and parliamentary approval

The proposed burqa ban is not yet law. The measure will first have to be presented to a Cabinet meeting and approved by the government. It would then require parliamentary approval within 60 days to pass into law.

The proposal combines the planned face-covering ban with limits on foreign students in classrooms and language requirements for parents of students facing serious integration difficulties.

Also Read: Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian To Visit US For UNGA: Are Washington And Tehran Ready To Talk To End War?    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Has Italy Introduced Burqa Ban In Schools? Giorgia Meloni Says, ‘You Must Go To School With Your Face Uncovered’
Tags: burqa bangiorgia melonihome-hero-pos-3latest news

RELATED News

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian To Visit US For UNGA: Are Washington And Tehran Ready To Talk To End War?

‘Accept Our Terms Or Face War’: Iran Toughens Stand, Sets 7 Conditions For US Talks; What Are Tehran’s Demands?

From Ahmednagar To Stockholm: Nila Vikhe Patil Elected To Sweden Parliament, Who Is She And What’s Her India Connection?

Riyadh Wakes Up to Explosions: Houthi Missile Intercepted Near Airport, Aramco Fuel Depot Catches Fire

Is Russia Planning To Attack NATO Countries? Here’s What European Leaders Warned

LATEST NEWS

NAMO SAMVEDANA DIWAS: SVNM Trust’s Commitment to 200 Free Eye Surgeries on the Occasion of the 76th Birthday of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

Influencer Made a Reel On Raj Thackeray, Then MNS Workers Made Him Kneel Before His Photo And Apologise

Rajasthan Marwadi Viral MMS: Ex-Lovers, Viral Clip And Truth Behind ‘Full Video’ Links

‘Papa Bol’: Delhi Teen’s Joke Turns Deadly As 18-Year-Old Friend Is Stabbed To Death In Naraina

Why Has Italy Introduced Burqa Ban In Schools? Giorgia Meloni Says, ‘You Must Go To School With Your Face Uncovered’

Asian Games 2026: Suthirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das Help India Women’s TT Team Thrash Pakistan, Reach Quarterfinal

From Dhoom And Hungama To Dubai Real Estate: Why Rimi Sen Walked Away From Bollywood

Angel Nuzhat’s ‘12-Minute MMS’ Viral Claim Is A Cyber Scam, Not A Confirmed Leak

Woman Throws Acid On Son, Grandson, Then Hangs Herself; How Pension Fight Turned Ugly In Meerut?

Kareena Kapoor Was Not Bollywood’s First Choice For Jab We Met: The Casting Trivia Behind Her Most Iconic Role

Why Has Italy Introduced Burqa Ban In Schools? Giorgia Meloni Says, ‘You Must Go To School With Your Face Uncovered’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Has Italy Introduced Burqa Ban In Schools? Giorgia Meloni Says, ‘You Must Go To School With Your Face Uncovered’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Has Italy Introduced Burqa Ban In Schools? Giorgia Meloni Says, ‘You Must Go To School With Your Face Uncovered’
Why Has Italy Introduced Burqa Ban In Schools? Giorgia Meloni Says, ‘You Must Go To School With Your Face Uncovered’
Why Has Italy Introduced Burqa Ban In Schools? Giorgia Meloni Says, ‘You Must Go To School With Your Face Uncovered’
Why Has Italy Introduced Burqa Ban In Schools? Giorgia Meloni Says, ‘You Must Go To School With Your Face Uncovered’
Why Has Italy Introduced Burqa Ban In Schools? Giorgia Meloni Says, ‘You Must Go To School With Your Face Uncovered’

QUICK LINKS