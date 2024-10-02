Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Why Is Portugal Toughening The Country’s Migrant Labor Laws?

Portugal has abruptly ended the practice that allowed illegally arrived migrant workers to remain in the country while applying for a work permit. Deputy Minister Rui Armindo Freitas, responsible for immigration policy, stated that this change aligns with European regulations.

Why Is Portugal Toughening The Country’s Migrant Labor Laws?

Portugal has abruptly ended the practice that allowed illegally arrived migrant workers to remain in the country while applying for a work permit. Deputy Minister Rui Armindo Freitas, responsible for immigration policy, stated that this change aligns with European regulations.

Representatives from nongovernmental organizations view this shift as a concession to right-wing populists who oppose immigration. They believe it underscores the chaotic nature of Portugal’s immigration policy, at least until now.

Freitas mentioned that the option to enter the country first and then obtain the necessary paperwork attracted many illegal migrant workers. He noted that this loophole needed prompt closure due to a backlog of approximately 400,000 legalization applications at the immigration agency AIMA.

Addressing problems accumulated over years

He expressed that the processing of these applications, some of which have been pending for two years, should be organized by June of next year at the latest. The aim is to address problems that have accumulated over many years.

Migrant labor plays a crucial role in the economy. Since June, migrants seeking work in Portugal must apply for residence permits at Portuguese embassies or consulates abroad.

This requirement has sparked frustration among traditional source countries for foreign workers, many of which lack a Portuguese diplomatic presence. For instance, farm workers and harvesting helpers from Nepal or Bangladesh must now apply for their visas at the Portuguese embassy in New Delhi, India.

Portugal economy relies on migrant workers

Luis Mira, secretary-general of the Portuguese Farmers’ Association, criticized the new requirement as unfeasible, emphasizing the need for workers during harvest time rather than later. He urged the government to ensure that workers can quickly and easily come to Portugal.

Portugal’s economy heavily relies on migrant workers, primarily from Asian countries, who work in agriculture, harvesting crops like broccoli and olives for low wages and picking berries for export. Many Brazilians are employed in the hospitality sector, while a significant number of African workers are essential to the construction industry.

Growing hostility toward immigrants has been exacerbated by the rise of populist parties. The nationalist party Chega has gained popularity with its anti-immigration stance, advocating for immigration quotas and even a referendum on the issue.

Preventing right wing from exploiting the issue in Portugal

Freitas has countered these sentiments, asserting that the government does not seek to reduce immigration but rather to establish clearer rules for labor immigration to prevent the right wing from exploiting the issue. He believes the new regulation will safeguard the rights and security of those coming to Portugal, emphasizing the importance of integrating newcomers to support economic growth.

Freitas also pointed out that the new regulation could help protect migrants from human trafficking networks. However, NGOs report a nearly 25% drop in applications to work in Portugal over the past three months, while many foreign workers continue to enter the country illegally.

Read More: Tim Walz Admits He “Misspoke” About Being In China During Tiananmen Square Protests In 1989

Filed under

Portugal Portugal economy Portugal Migrant Labor Laws

Also Read

Iran Is Now Being Dragged Into Conflict: Professor Madhav Nalpat I NewsX Exclusive

Iran Is Now Being Dragged Into Conflict: Professor Madhav Nalpat I NewsX Exclusive

Eight Soldiers killed In Clashes With Hezbollah In Lebanon: Israel

Eight Soldiers killed In Clashes With Hezbollah In Lebanon: Israel

60 Indians Rescued From Scam Operations In Cambodia To Be Repatriated

60 Indians Rescued From Scam Operations In Cambodia To Be Repatriated

Majority Of Indian Businesses View UK As Key Market For Expansion

Majority Of Indian Businesses View UK As Key Market For Expansion

In The Face Of Adversity: Israel Stands Firm In Pursuit Of Peace| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

In The Face Of Adversity: Israel Stands Firm In Pursuit Of Peace| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Entertainment

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox