Why Has Prince Harry Resigned From His African Charity He Founded In 2006?

Prince Harry has announced his resignation from Sentebale, the charity he co-founded in 2006, citing an irreparable breakdown in governance. His decision comes in solidarity with his co-founder, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, and the board of trustees, who also stepped down amid a growing controversy involving the charity’s leadership.

Dispute Over Leadership and Governance

Sentebale, dedicated to supporting vulnerable children in Lesotho and Botswana affected by poverty and HIV/AIDS, was established in memory of Princess Diana. Harry, who has been actively involved in the organization’s efforts, attended an event in New York last December to promote its work. However, tensions within the charity have escalated in recent months, culminating in a leadership crisis.

The dispute centers around Sophie Chandauka, a Zimbabwean-born lawyer appointed as chair of the board of trustees last year. Reports indicate that the trustees were dissatisfied with her appointment and sought her resignation. Chandauka, in response, initiated legal action against the organization.

The conflict appears to have been fueled by a decision to relocate the charity’s fundraising operations to Africa. This move led to key figures distancing themselves from the organization, exacerbating internal divisions.

Chandauka’s Explosive Allegations As Prince Harry Resigns

Chandauka accused the charity of a “cover-up,” alleging “weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, and misogynoir [discrimination against Black women].”

Taking aim at her critics, she stated, “There are people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct.”

Chandauka defended her position, asserting, “For me, this is not a vanity project from which I can resign when I am called to account. I am an African who has had the privilege of a world-class education and career. I will not be intimidated. I must stand for something. I stand for those other women who do not have the ways and means.”

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso’s Response

Prince Harry publicly sided with the trustees, stating that they acted in the charity’s best interest when they requested Chandauka’s resignation.

In an earlier joint statement, seen by The Times, Harry and Prince Seeiso expressed their dismay: “What’s transpired is unthinkable. We are in shock that we have to do this.”

The statement continued, “Nearly 20 years ago, we founded Sentebale in honor of our mothers. Sentebale means ‘forget-me-not’ in Sesotho, and we have always promised to never forget the young people we serve. Today is no different. With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as patrons of the organization until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same.”

Trustees Resign En Masse

Several former trustees, including Timothy Boucher, Mark Dyer, Audrey Kgosidintsi, Kelello Lerotholi, and Damian West, confirmed their collective resignation. They stated: “Today’s decision is nothing short of devastating for all of us, but we see no other path forward as the result of our loss in trust and confidence in the chair of the board.”

The trustees also explained the gravity of their departure: “Our priority has always been, and will always be, what’s in the best interest of the charity. It is desperately sad that the breakdown in relationship escalated to a lawsuit by the chair against the charity, blocking us from voting her out after our request for her resignation was rejected. We could not in good conscience allow Sentebale to undertake that legal and financial burden and have been left with no other option but to vacate our positions.”

