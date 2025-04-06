Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 7, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban for 14 Countries Including India and Pakistan—Here’s Why

Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban for 14 Countries Including India and Pakistan—Here’s Why

Saudi Arabia has suspended certain visas for travelers from 14 countries, including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, to curb unauthorized Hajj participation and manage overcrowding. The restrictions, effective from April 13 until mid-June, come in response to past issues of visa misuse and last year’s Hajj tragedy.

Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban for 14 Countries Including India and Pakistan—Here’s Why

Saudi Arabia suspends visas for 14 countries, including India & Pakistan, to curb unauthorized Hajj participation until mid-June.


In a move to regulate the annual Hajj pilgrimage and prevent unauthorized participation, the government of Saudi Arabia has imposed new travel restrictions, suspending certain visas for travelers from 14 countries, including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

The ban, which aims to manage overcrowding, will remain in effect until mid-June when the pilgrimage concludes, multiple media reports have confirmed.

Which Saudi Arabia Visas Have Been Suspended and Why?

According to official reports, the suspended visa categories include Umrah visas, business visit visas, and family visit visas. The decision has been met with disappointment, especially among prospective pilgrims from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, where thousands undertake the sacred journey each year.

Saudi authorities have justified the decision as a measure to curb unauthorized Hajj participation. Officials allege that some visitors have been misusing Umrah or visit visas to overstay and perform Hajj without proper registration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The misuse of visit and Umrah visas has been a persistent issue, leading to overcrowding and logistical challenges,” an official stated.

In light of this, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has directed authorities to enforce stricter visa regulations, ensuring a smooth and secure Hajj experience for registered pilgrims.

When Will the Visa Ban Take Effect and Full List of Affected Countries Banned By Saudi Arabia?

Reports indicate that travelers from the affected nations will still be able to obtain visit or Umrah visas until April 13. After this date, no new visas will be issued for individuals from the 14 listed countries until the Hajj pilgrimage concludes in mid-June.

While reports have identified 13 nations subject to the visa ban, one additional country has not been officially confirmed. The known affected countries are:

  1. India
  2. Pakistan
  3. Bangladesh
  4. Egypt
  5. Indonesia
  6. Iraq
  7. Nigeria
  8. Jordan
  9. Algeria
  10. Sudan
  11. Ethiopia
  12. Tunisia
  13. Yemen

A Response to the 2024 Hajj Tragedy

The decision comes in the wake of the tragic events during the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage, where over 1,000 pilgrims lost their lives. Many of the deceased were unregistered, and factors such as extreme heat and overcrowding exacerbated the disaster.

Also Read: Israeli Strikes On Gaza Kill 32, Including Women And Children As Netanyahu Heads To US For Talks With Trump

Filed under

Saudi Arabia visa ban

BJP alleges TMC-backed vi

BJP Accuses TMC of Targeted Attack on Ram Navami Devotees; Kolkata Police Calls It a...
A man attacked four child

Brooklyn Man Stabs Four Children With Meat Cleaver Before Being Shot By Police
Saudi Arabia suspends vis

Saudi Arabia Imposes Visa Ban for 14 Countries Including India and Pakistan—Here’s Why
Israeli airstrikes kill 3

Israeli Strikes On Gaza Kill 32, Including Women And Children As Netanyahu Heads To US...
Jim Cramer warns Trump’

‘Black Monday’ Fears Surge: Expert Warns Trump’s Tariffs Could Trigger Worst Market Crash Since 1987
Elon Musk clashes with Tr

Elon Musk Rips Into Trump’s Top Trade Adviser Peter Navarro —Is A Showdown With Trump...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BJP Accuses TMC of Targeted Attack on Ram Navami Devotees; Kolkata Police Calls It a Hoax

BJP Accuses TMC of Targeted Attack on Ram Navami Devotees; Kolkata Police Calls It a...

Brooklyn Man Stabs Four Children With Meat Cleaver Before Being Shot By Police

Brooklyn Man Stabs Four Children With Meat Cleaver Before Being Shot By Police

Israeli Strikes On Gaza Kill 32, Including Women And Children As Netanyahu Heads To US For Talks With Trump

Israeli Strikes On Gaza Kill 32, Including Women And Children As Netanyahu Heads To US...

‘Black Monday’ Fears Surge: Expert Warns Trump’s Tariffs Could Trigger Worst Market Crash Since 1987

‘Black Monday’ Fears Surge: Expert Warns Trump’s Tariffs Could Trigger Worst Market Crash Since 1987

Elon Musk Rips Into Trump’s Top Trade Adviser Peter Navarro —Is A Showdown With Trump Coming?

Elon Musk Rips Into Trump’s Top Trade Adviser Peter Navarro —Is A Showdown With Trump...

Entertainment

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented Singer

Indian Idol 15 Finale: Manasi Ghosh Wins Trophy, Rs 25 Lakh Prize—All About The Talented

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Did Laapataa Ladies Copy Burqa City? French Director Demands Clarification

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Mother Kim’s Passing: ‘She Was My Strength, I Miss Her Deeply’

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another Bang!

Peddi Release Date Promo Featuring Ram Charan Teja Out: Pushpa 2 Makers Ready With Another

Lifestyle

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting