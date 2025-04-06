Saudi Arabia has suspended certain visas for travelers from 14 countries, including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, to curb unauthorized Hajj participation and manage overcrowding. The restrictions, effective from April 13 until mid-June, come in response to past issues of visa misuse and last year’s Hajj tragedy.

In a move to regulate the annual Hajj pilgrimage and prevent unauthorized participation, the government of Saudi Arabia has imposed new travel restrictions, suspending certain visas for travelers from 14 countries, including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

The ban, which aims to manage overcrowding, will remain in effect until mid-June when the pilgrimage concludes, multiple media reports have confirmed.

Which Saudi Arabia Visas Have Been Suspended and Why?

According to official reports, the suspended visa categories include Umrah visas, business visit visas, and family visit visas. The decision has been met with disappointment, especially among prospective pilgrims from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, where thousands undertake the sacred journey each year.

Saudi authorities have justified the decision as a measure to curb unauthorized Hajj participation. Officials allege that some visitors have been misusing Umrah or visit visas to overstay and perform Hajj without proper registration.

“The misuse of visit and Umrah visas has been a persistent issue, leading to overcrowding and logistical challenges,” an official stated.

In light of this, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has directed authorities to enforce stricter visa regulations, ensuring a smooth and secure Hajj experience for registered pilgrims.

When Will the Visa Ban Take Effect and Full List of Affected Countries Banned By Saudi Arabia?

Reports indicate that travelers from the affected nations will still be able to obtain visit or Umrah visas until April 13. After this date, no new visas will be issued for individuals from the 14 listed countries until the Hajj pilgrimage concludes in mid-June.

While reports have identified 13 nations subject to the visa ban, one additional country has not been officially confirmed. The known affected countries are:

India Pakistan Bangladesh Egypt Indonesia Iraq Nigeria Jordan Algeria Sudan Ethiopia Tunisia Yemen

A Response to the 2024 Hajj Tragedy

The decision comes in the wake of the tragic events during the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage, where over 1,000 pilgrims lost their lives. Many of the deceased were unregistered, and factors such as extreme heat and overcrowding exacerbated the disaster.

