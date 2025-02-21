Home
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Why Has The Brazilian Amazon City Declared A State of Emergency?

Authorities in Buriticupu, a city in the Brazilian Amazon, have declared a state of emergency due to the rapid expansion of massive sinkholes. These sinkholes, which have been forming for decades, are now growing at an alarming rate, putting hundreds of homes at risk.

Why Has The Brazilian Amazon City Declared A State of Emergency?

Authorities in Buriticupu, a Brazilian Amazon city, have declared a state of emergency due to the rapid expansion of massive sinkholes.


Authorities in Buriticupu, a city in the Brazilian Amazon, have declared a state of emergency due to the rapid expansion of massive sinkholes. These sinkholes, which have been forming for decades, are now growing at an alarming rate, putting hundreds of homes at risk.

Several buildings have already collapsed, and about 1,200 residents from a population of 55,000 are in danger of losing their homes as the ground continues to give way. The city government issued an emergency decree earlier this month, stating, “In the space of the last few months, the dimensions have expanded exponentially, approaching substantially closer to the residences.”

A Long-Standing Problem Worsens

The sinkholes in Buriticupu are not a new phenomenon. For over 30 years, residents have witnessed the slow erosion of the land. The soil in the area is naturally sandy, making it particularly vulnerable to erosion. This issue has been worsened by human activities such as deforestation and poorly planned construction.

In Brazil, these large soil erosions are called “voçoroca,” a word of Indigenous origin that means “to tear the earth.” These formations are similar to sinkholes but often develop gradually due to a combination of natural and man-made factors.

Heavy Rainfall Accelerates the Crisis

Periods of heavy rainfall, like the one currently affecting the region, have significantly worsened the situation. Marcelino Farias, a geographer and professor at the Federal University of Maranhão, explained that the intense rains have increased the speed of erosion, making the ground even more unstable.

Antonia dos Anjos, a 65-year-old resident who has lived in Buriticupu for 22 years, expressed her growing concern. “There’s this danger right in front of us, and nobody knows where this hole has been opening up underneath,” she said. Like many others, she fears that more sinkholes will appear without warning.

Local Government Struggles to Find Solutions

Buriticupu’s secretary of public works, Lucas Conceição, who is also an engineer, admitted that the municipality lacks the resources to effectively deal with the problem. “These problems range from the erosion processes to the removal of people who are in the risk area,” he explained. The complexity of the issue requires long-term solutions, but immediate action is needed to protect residents from further devastation.

Filed under

Brazilian Amazon City emergency Heavy Rainfall Natural disaster sinkholes

