Why Has The Kurdish PKK Chosen To Disband After Four Decades Of Armed Struggle?

In a move that could reshape regional dynamics, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) has announced its decision to disband and disarm, declaring its armed struggle complete and its “historical mission” fulfilled. The declaration follows a party congress in northern Iraq and signals a potential shift toward democratic resolution with Turkey.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a Kurdish militant group engaged in armed conflict with Turkey for more than 40 years, has announced its decision to disband and disarm. The move comes as part of a broader peace initiative with Turkey and marks a potentially transformative moment for the region.

The announcement followed a recent party congress held by the PKK in northern Iraq—an event that now stands as a turning point in the group’s long and bloody history.

Far-Reaching Implications for the Region

While the decision directly addresses the decades-long conflict with Turkey, its consequences could extend well beyond the country’s borders. In neighbouring Syria, for example, Kurdish forces closely linked to the PKK have played a key role alongside the US military in the battle against Islamic State. The future of these regional dynamics remains uncertain.

Since the PKK launched its insurgency in 1984, more than 40,000 people have lost their lives in fighting aimed at establishing a Kurdish homeland. The territory in question spans parts of southeastern Turkey, northern Syria, northern Iraq, and portions of Iran.

Turkey, along with several Western allies, designates the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

Turkish Government Welcomes the PKK Move

A spokesperson for Turkey’s ruling AK Party described the PKK’s announcement as a significant move toward a “terror-free Turkey.” However, the government also emphasized that it would be closely monitoring the disbandment process.

The Firat news agency published what it said was the official closing declaration from the congress. The document was reportedly issued in response to a call made in February by Abdullah Ocalan, the PKK’s jailed leader, who urged the group to disband.

According to Firat, the congress “decided to dissolve the PKK’s organisational structure and end armed struggle, with the practical implementation of this process to be led and overseen by (Ocalan).” It further stated, “As a result, activities carried out under the name ‘PKK’ were formally terminated.”

The congress also concluded that the PKK’s armed struggle had “brought the Kurdish issue to the point of resolution through democratic politics, thus completing its historical mission.” However, it was not immediately clear what the group meant by “completing the historical mission.”

Ceasefire Declaration Set the Stage

Earlier in the year, the PKK had declared a ceasefire, stating its intent was “to pave the way for… peace and democratic society.” That ceasefire, however, came with conditions—most notably, the establishment of a legal framework to support peace negotiations.

