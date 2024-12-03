Why Has The South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol Suddenly Declared Martial Law? Everything Explained

Yoon's presidency has faced significant hurdles since the opposition's landslide victory in the April general election. Unable to push through his legislative agenda, his administration has been limited to vetoing opposition bills.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has taken the unprecedented step of declaring martial law, marking the first time in over five decades that the democratic nation has faced such a measure.

The decision has triggered widespread protests, with demonstrators converging near the National Assembly in Seoul.

Late-Night Announcement Sparks Concern

President Yoon announced martial law during a televised address at 11:00 PM local time (2:00 PM GMT), a move that initially led many to assume it was related to an external threat from North Korea or a significant security crisis like terrorism or a coup. However, it quickly emerged that the decision was motivated by domestic political turmoil.

Struggling to navigate an increasingly hostile political environment after losing control of parliament earlier this year, Yoon’s administration faced mounting challenges from opposition parties. A series of opposition-led bills and motions undermined his authority, prompting what analysts describe as an undemocratic use of military rule to counter these attacks.

Immediate Backlash from Opposition

The declaration of martial law was met with swift condemnation. Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, labeled the move unconstitutional and called on his party members to assemble at the National Assembly to reject the measure.

Meanwhile, police erected barricades and deployed buses to block access to the parliament building, escalating tensions with protesters chanting, “No martial law!” Clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement were reported.

Historical Context of Martial Law

This development is particularly significant as martial law has not been declared in South Korea since 1979, following the assassination of a sitting president during a coup.

The last invocation occurred before the nation’s transition to parliamentary democracy in 1987. Under martial law, the military assumes temporary authority, often suspending civil liberties and usual legal procedures.

Yoon’s presidency has faced significant hurdles since the opposition’s landslide victory in the April general election. Unable to push through his legislative agenda, his administration has been limited to vetoing opposition bills. His approval ratings have also plummeted, fueled by corruption scandals, including allegations involving the First Lady.

Recent opposition moves to cut government budgets and impeach key cabinet members exacerbated the crisis. Unable to veto budget bills, Yoon responded with the drastic measure of martial law, citing a threat from “anti-state forces” in his address.

The situation remains highly fluid. Opposition parties have called for mass demonstrations, with peaceful protests historically serving as a catalyst for political change in South Korea. The Democratic Party has also rallied its lawmakers to vote against the martial law declaration, which could force its repeal under South Korean law.

However, access to the National Assembly has been restricted by police barricades, raising concerns about potential interference with the democratic process. Notably, even Yoon’s own People’s Power Party has shown divisions, with its leader Han Dong-hoon publicly criticizing the martial law decision as misguided.

