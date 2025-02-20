Why Has The U.S. Deported Indian Migrants To Panama Amid Trump’s Intensifying Immigration Crackdown?

Hundreds of migrants deported from the US—including Indian nationals—now find themselves stranded in Panama, awaiting repatriation in uncertain conditions. As human rights concerns grow, visuals from a hotel in Panama City reveal desperate pleas for help.

In the wake of US President Donald Trump’s intensified crackdown on illegal immigration, hundreds of migrants, including Indian nationals, have been transferred to a hotel in Panama, where they await repatriation to their home countries.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A total of 299 migrants from various nations—including India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, and Iran—arrived in Panama last week. While some remain in a downtown hotel, others have been moved to a remote facility near the Darien jungle.

Indian Embassy Secures Consular Access

The Indian Embassy in Panama, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica confirmed on Thursday that it had gained consular access to the Indian nationals among the deportees.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Panamanian authorities have informed us that a group of Indians have reached Panama from the US. They are safe and secure at a hotel with all essential facilities. The embassy team has obtained consular access. We are working closely with the host government to ensure their well-being,” the embassy stated in a message shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Costa Rica has also agreed to accept 200 migrants from countries such as India, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, with arrivals beginning Thursday.

Migrants Held at Panama Hotel and Darien Camp

Many deportees are being housed at the Decapolis Hotel in Panama City, where they are reportedly not allowed to leave their rooms. Panama’s Security Minister Frank Abrego, however, denied that they were being “detained.”

“These people are not allowed to move around our country to guarantee the safety and peace of Panamanian citizens. We are providing them with all the necessary medical, food, and comfort services,” Abrego said at a press briefing.

According to Panamanian authorities, 13 deportees have already been repatriated, while 175 more have voluntarily agreed to return home and remain at the Decapolis Hotel until their flights are arranged. Those unwilling to leave will be transferred to a migrant facility in Darien province. As of Wednesday night, 97 migrants had been relocated to the San Vicente camp, which is situated at the edge of the dense and dangerous Darien jungle—a notorious crossing point for migrants attempting to reach the United States. More transfers are expected in the coming days.

‘Help Us’ Migrants Display Messages in Hotel Windows

Visuals captured outside the Decapolis Hotel have shown several deportees waving at journalists, some holding up signs pleading for assistance.

“Help us,” read a message written on a hotel window. Another sign, held by two women, stated, “Please save us. We are not safe in our own country.” Additionally, some Afghan women displayed signs reading, “Please save Afghan girls.”

Human rights experts have raised concerns about deporting migrants back to war-torn or politically unstable nations, warning that many face persecution or violence upon their return.

The US-Panama Deal: Why Are Deportees Being Sent There?

Panama has become a key player in the United States’ strategy to manage the rising number of deportees. The US is using Panama as a transit point for individuals from countries that have refused to take back their citizens. Once migrants are in Panama, US laws no longer apply to them, and it becomes Panama’s responsibility to coordinate repatriation flights to their home countries or third nations willing to accept them, according to a report by The New York Times.

Additionally, Panama has been under growing pressure from Washington over its geopolitical stance. The country recently refused to renew an infrastructure agreement with China, a critical component of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative. The move came after the US threatened to use force to take back control of the Panama Canal.

Meanwhile, Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves has openly acknowledged the economic motivations behind his country’s agreement to accept deportees.

Trump’s Use of Tariffs to Secure Immigration Agreements

President Trump has leveraged the threat of tariffs to push countries into cooperation on immigration matters. He previously imposed 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada but later rescinded them after both nations agreed to strengthen border controls.

Chaves stated that deportees sent to Costa Rica could be housed in a migrant shelter for up to six weeks before repatriation. The costs of their stay are being covered by the US government.

Also Read: Why Is US Downsizing It’s Diplomatic Mission In China?