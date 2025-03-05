Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are facing a fresh criminal investigation in Florida, days after arriving from Romania where they are already charged with human trafficking and rape. The probe adds to the growing legal troubles of the controversial siblings, who remain outspoken supporters of former US President Donald Trump.

Allegations of Trafficking and Abuse

Florida’s Attorney General James Uthmeier announced on Monday that law enforcement had executed search warrants and subpoenas as part of the “now active” inquiry.

“Florida has zero tolerance for people who abuse women and girls,” Uthmeier said. “We’re going to use every tool we have to ensure justice is served. If these guys did criminal activity here in Florida, we will go after them with the full force of law and hold them accountable.”

The Tates are under investigation in Romania for human trafficking, rape, and other crimes. Authorities allowed the brothers to travel to Florida last week, where they are expected to stay for another two weeks.

Uthmeier emphasized the gravity of the allegations, stating, “These guys have themselves publicly admitted to participating in what very much appears to be soliciting, trafficking, preying upon women around the world, many of these victims coming forward — some of them minors. People can spin or defend however they want, but in Florida, this type of behaviour is viewed as atrocious. We’re not going to accept it. They chose to come here and set their feet down in this state, and we’re going to pursue every tool we have within our legal authority to hold them accountable.”

Andrew Tate Responds

Andrew Tate responded to the probe, saying, “They have all my electronics, and I guess they are going through it to try and find a crime. I’m very confident they won’t, but we also know how ridiculous prosecutors can be.”

The brothers arrived in Florida on a private jet from Bucharest last Thursday, following pressure from Ric Grenell, a former special envoy to President Donald Trump, who reportedly urged Romanian authorities to lift the travel restrictions placed on them.

Since arriving in the US, the brothers have spent time at Mar-a-Lago, former President Trump’s resort in Palm Beach. While it remains unclear whether they have met Trump personally, both Andrew and Tristan are known supporters of the former president.

Trump Admires Andrew Tate

“It’s no secret they both admire Donald Trump and are fans of his, and they have spent time the last few days at Mar-a-Lago,” a source close to the brothers said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they all met up then or at some later stage while they are in Florida before they return to Romania later this month – and they will return, they are not afraid and will fight to clear their names.”

Andrew Tate has publicly praised Trump, stating in a recent online interview, “Trump is a hero. Trump has saved the Western world. I don’t think enough people understand that… Trump has saved the world.”

Last year, after a court appearance in Bucharest, Andrew claimed he was “very close to the Trump family” and knew them “well.” He added, “Once I am free, I look forward to being with Donald Trump in person and reminding him he is a bulletproof badass.”

Ongoing Legal Troubles

The brothers were arrested in Romania in 2022 and are awaiting trial for rape, sex with a minor, human trafficking, and money laundering. Despite the charges, they deny all allegations.

Donald Trump Jr. previously called their detention “absolute insanity.” Last month, US special envoy Richard Grenell reportedly requested Romania relax the Tates’ travel ban, although Romanian officials insisted no political pressure influenced their decision.

Paul Ingrassia, one of the brothers’ American legal representatives, was recently sworn in as the White House liaison for the Department of Justice.

Both brothers are also expected to be extradited to the UK once the Romanian case concludes, where they face similar accusations from four women claiming they were raped and trafficked.

