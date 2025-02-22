Why Has Trump Fired America’s Seniormost Military Officer Gen CQ Brown?

President Donald Trump’s removal of Gen. Charles Q. Brown as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff marks a dramatic shift in military leadership. The move, part of a broader shake-up, signals the administration’s intent to reshape the Pentagon’s top ranks.

President Donald Trump abruptly removed Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown from his position as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Friday, sidelining a highly respected officer and the second Black general to hold the role. The dismissal of Gen CQ Brown is part of a broader effort by the administration to remove military leaders perceived as advocates for diversity and equity within the ranks.

Brown had served as chairman for 16 months, overseeing critical military operations, including the ongoing war in Ukraine and the escalating conflict in the Middle East. His sudden departure is expected to send shockwaves through the Pentagon.

Lt. Gen. Dan Razin Announced As Replacement

Following Brown’s removal, Trump announced that he would nominate retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“I want to thank General Charles ‘CQ’ Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family,” Trump wrote on social media.

In addition to Brown’s firing, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. James Slife were also being removed. Franchetti made history in 2023 as the first woman to lead the Navy.

According to CBS News Franchetti was informed of her dismissal during a phone call with Hegseth before the official announcement was released. Hegseth also stated that the judge advocates general for the Army, Navy, and Air Force were being replaced.

Support for CQ Brown in Congress and Pentagon Meetings

Despite support for Brown among key members of Congress and a seemingly cordial meeting with Trump in December—where the two sat together at the Army-Navy football game—his dismissal proceeded. Brown had also been meeting regularly with Hegseth, who assumed the role of defense secretary just four weeks ago.

Hegseth acknowledged Brown’s contributions in his statement, saying, “He served with distinction in a career spanning four decades of honorable service,” adding that Brown was a “thoughtful adviser.”

Lt. Gen. Dan Caine, Trump’s nominee for the top military role, has an extensive background in military operations. In November 2021, he was sworn in as the associate director for Military Affairs at the Central Intelligence Agency. His most recent position was as director of special programs for the Defense Department’s Special Access Program Central Office at the Pentagon.

A command pilot, Caine has logged over 2,800 hours in an F-16, including more than 150 combat hours. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Virginia Military Institute in 1990.

Pentagon Braces for Fallout After Firing CQ Brown and Others

However, his nomination raises questions, as he is a three-star general, whereas the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is traditionally a four-star general.

Hegseth defended the choice, stating, “Caine embodies the warfighter ethos and is exactly the leader we need to meet the moment. I look forward to working with him.”

The abrupt shake-up in military leadership is likely to have far-reaching implications, as the Pentagon navigates complex global conflicts and internal restructuring under the Trump administration.

