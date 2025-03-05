Why Has Trump Suspended Migrant Deportation Flights On C-17 And C-130 Military Aircraft To India And Other Countries?

The Trump administration has paused the use of costly military aircraft for deporting undocumented migrants, following growing criticism over the program's high operational expenses and logistical hurdles. The decision marks a temporary halt in the administration's aggressive immigration enforcement strategy.

Migrant Deportation Flights: The Trump administration has temporarily halted the use of expensive military aircraft to deport migrants who entered the United States illegally, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Pentagon officials confirmed that no military deportation flights were scheduled for the coming days. The last such flight took place on March 1. Defense officials indicated that the pause could either be extended or become permanent.

Background and Purpose

The administration initially deployed military aircraft to deport migrants as part of its hardline stance on illegal immigration. According to The Wall Street Journal, approximately 30 flights using C-17 aircraft and about a dozen C-130 planes were conducted to various destinations, including India, Guatemala, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, Panama, and Guantanamo Bay.

High Operational Costs of Migrant Deportation Flights

The decision to suspend the flights comes amid concerns over their exorbitant costs. An analysis by The Wall Street Journal found that deportation flights to India cost around $3 million each, while flights carrying as few as 12 migrants to Guantanamo Bay amounted to at least $20,000 per migrant.

The C-17 aircraft, primarily designed for heavy cargo and troop transport, costs $28,500 per hour to operate, according to the US Transportation Command. In contrast, standard deportation flights operated by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cost approximately $8,500 per hour.

Logistic Challenges of Migrant Deportation Flights

In addition to the high costs, the use of military aircraft posed logistical challenges. The planes were barred from flying through Mexican airspace, which added several hours to flights destined for Central and South America.

Moreover, some Latin American countries refused to accept military deportation flights, opting instead to arrange their own aircraft or commercial flights for deportees.

Escalation in Deportation Efforts

The Trump administration has ramped up deportation efforts, expanding expedited removals nationwide for undocumented migrants. However, the use of military aircraft for immigration enforcement has drawn criticism due to the significant financial burden on taxpayers.

A Reuters report highlighted that a military flight carrying 64 migrants to Guatemala on January 27 likely cost at least $4,675 per person. The outlet noted that the expense was equivalent to “five times more than a first-class ticket.”

