Why Has US Stopped Visa Appointments Worldwide? Here’s What Trump Administration Says

The Donald Trump administration has paused US Visa appointments for applicants worldwide as the US government steps up its immigration crackdown during his second term. The State Department said on Tuesday that a global training programme has been launched at US embassies and consulates, with US Visa appointments being adjusted to make room for the training. The move comes as the administration expands scrutiny of both legal and illegal immigration.

US Visa appointments adjusted as consular officers undergo new training

A State Department spokesperson did not give details about the training or say how long it would last. The department said the programme is intended to help consular officers screen out applicants who may become dependent on US public benefits and ensure visa applications are assessed “comprehensively and consistently.” The Financial Times first reported the US Visa appointment pause, saying immigrant visa applicants with scheduled interviews had received emails informing them that their appointments were being rescheduled.

The latest change comes alongside a broader immigration crackdown that has included visa and green card revocations and rejection of applications for reasons including political opinions and participation in pro-Palestinian protests against Israel’s assault on Gaza. Trump has said the measures are aimed at improving domestic security.

US Visa crackdown faces legal challenge after 75-country policy struck down

The administration’s immigration policies have also suffered legal setbacks. On Friday, a US judge struck down a policy that had suspended the issuance of immigrant visas to applicants from 75 countries, ruling that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had exceeded his statutory authority. The decision adds another legal challenge to the wider US Visa crackdown.

Human rights groups have broadly condemned the measures, calling them discriminatory and saying they violate free speech and due process rights. They have also warned that the crackdown has created an unsafe environment in the US, particularly for ethnic minorities who fear racial profiling.

US Visa rules tighten even as Trump targets illegal immigration

Trump campaigned in 2024 on stopping illegal immigration, but his administration has also made legal immigration harder. One example is the introduction of new and expensive fees for applicants seeking certain work visas. The latest US Visa appointment changes therefore come as the administration tightens scrutiny across multiple immigration categories.

For now, the State Department has not provided a timeline for when rescheduled US Visa interviews will take place. Applicants whose appointments have been affected are expected to receive further notice about new dates.

(with inputs from Reuters)

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