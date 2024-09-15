Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

Why Has Venezuela Arrested US, Spanish And Czech Citizens?

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced during a press conference in Caracas on Saturday that six foreign nationals had been arrested, including three Americans, two Spaniards, and one Czech citizen.

Why Has Venezuela Arrested US, Spanish And Czech Citizens?

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced during a press conference in Caracas on Saturday that six foreign nationals had been arrested, including three Americans, two Spaniards, and one Czech citizen. Cabello claimed that these individuals were involved in an international plot to overthrow the Venezuelan government.

The arrests occurred amidst heightened tensions between Venezuela, Spain, and the United States, following the controversial presidential election on July 28, which the Venezuelan government asserts was won by incumbent President Nicolás Maduro.

Allegations by the Venezuelan Minister

Cabello stated that the detainees were suspected of attempting to destabilize the country through violent means. He displayed a significant number of seized firearms, reportedly over 400, which he said had originated from the United States. He alleged that the US government was connected to the operation.

Read More: Spain Seeks Information On Arrested Nationals In Venezuela

He mentioned that the two Spanish nationals had been detained in Puerto Ayacucho, southwestern Venezuela, and linked the Americans and the Czech individual to the supposed plot. Cabello further accused American and Spanish intelligence agencies, along with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, of involvement. He claimed that these groups had reached out to mercenaries from France and Eastern Europe as part of the operation to attack Venezuela.

International Responses

While Cabello offered few specifics during the press conference, the international response came slowly. Several hours later, a spokesperson from the US State Department confirmed that one American military member had been detained in Venezuela and acknowledged reports of two other US citizens being held. The State Department firmly rejected the allegations of a plot against Maduro, labeling them as entirely false.

Meanwhile, a source from the Spanish Foreign Ministry told Reuters that Spain had formally requested more information on the detained individuals and sought consular access to verify their identities and clarify the charges against them.

Tensions Following the Elections in Venezuela

The Venezuelan government frequently accuses the US and other foreign entities of plotting against it, but current tensions are particularly high in the wake of the contested election in July. Both the US and Spain have refused to recognize the legitimacy of the election results.

Opposition-led protests have been widespread since the vote, and diplomatic relations have soured. Last week, Spain granted political asylum to opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, further angering the Venezuelan government, which responded by recalling its Spanish ambassador. The US also imposed new sanctions on Venezuela, citing election fraud.

This marks the third consecutive Venezuelan presidential election to result in a significant domestic and international dispute, with the government claiming a narrow victory for Maduro.

Also Read: Haiti Gasoline Tanker Explosion: At least 15 Dead, Scores Injured

Filed under

Nicolas Maduro Venezuela Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello Venezuelan President

Also Read

CPI (M) Veteran Sitaram Yechury’s Body Donated To AIIMS For Medical Research

CPI (M) Veteran Sitaram Yechury’s Body Donated To AIIMS For Medical Research

Egypt: Two Die After Two Trains Collide In Nile Delta

Egypt: Two Die After Two Trains Collide In Nile Delta

10 Killed, 14 Rescued In The Building Collapse In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

10 Killed, 14 Rescued In The Building Collapse In Meerut, Uttar Pradesh

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh Participates In PIO Day Celebrations

MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh Participates In PIO Day Celebrations

Junior Doctors Announces Mega Protest Rally In Kolkata At 4pm

Junior Doctors Announces Mega Protest Rally In Kolkata At 4pm

Entertainment

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Demi Lovato Says She Has Waited Her Whole Life For A Man Like Jordan Lutes: Very Easy To Stay Centred

Demi Lovato Says She Has Waited Her Whole Life For A Man Like Jordan Lutes:

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox