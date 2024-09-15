Why Has Venezuela Arrested US, Spanish And Czech Citizens?

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced during a press conference in Caracas on Saturday that six foreign nationals had been arrested, including three Americans, two Spaniards, and one Czech citizen.

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello announced during a press conference in Caracas on Saturday that six foreign nationals had been arrested, including three Americans, two Spaniards, and one Czech citizen. Cabello claimed that these individuals were involved in an international plot to overthrow the Venezuelan government.

The arrests occurred amidst heightened tensions between Venezuela, Spain, and the United States, following the controversial presidential election on July 28, which the Venezuelan government asserts was won by incumbent President Nicolás Maduro.

Allegations by the Venezuelan Minister

Cabello stated that the detainees were suspected of attempting to destabilize the country through violent means. He displayed a significant number of seized firearms, reportedly over 400, which he said had originated from the United States. He alleged that the US government was connected to the operation.

He mentioned that the two Spanish nationals had been detained in Puerto Ayacucho, southwestern Venezuela, and linked the Americans and the Czech individual to the supposed plot. Cabello further accused American and Spanish intelligence agencies, along with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, of involvement. He claimed that these groups had reached out to mercenaries from France and Eastern Europe as part of the operation to attack Venezuela.

International Responses

While Cabello offered few specifics during the press conference, the international response came slowly. Several hours later, a spokesperson from the US State Department confirmed that one American military member had been detained in Venezuela and acknowledged reports of two other US citizens being held. The State Department firmly rejected the allegations of a plot against Maduro, labeling them as entirely false.

Meanwhile, a source from the Spanish Foreign Ministry told Reuters that Spain had formally requested more information on the detained individuals and sought consular access to verify their identities and clarify the charges against them.

Tensions Following the Elections in Venezuela

The Venezuelan government frequently accuses the US and other foreign entities of plotting against it, but current tensions are particularly high in the wake of the contested election in July. Both the US and Spain have refused to recognize the legitimacy of the election results.

Opposition-led protests have been widespread since the vote, and diplomatic relations have soured. Last week, Spain granted political asylum to opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, further angering the Venezuelan government, which responded by recalling its Spanish ambassador. The US also imposed new sanctions on Venezuela, citing election fraud.

This marks the third consecutive Venezuelan presidential election to result in a significant domestic and international dispute, with the government claiming a narrow victory for Maduro.

