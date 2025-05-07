India launched Operation Sindoor, a coordinated tri-services strike on terror-linked sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. Among the key targets was Muridke in Punjab, widely known as the Lashkar-e-Taiba’s “terror nursery.”

In a military operation named Operation Sindoor, India launched precision strikes on multiple terror-linked locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early Wednesday morning, in retaliation for the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22. Among the most significant targets was Muridke in Pakistan’s Punjab province — long regarded as the headquarters and training ground of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation led by Hafiz Saeed.

Muridke: The “Terror Nursery”

The town of Muridke, located about 40 km from Lahore, has long held notoriety as a “terror nursery.” It is home to the expansive 200-acre compound that serves as the headquarters of both Lashkar-e-Taiba and its front organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa. The facility includes terror training camps and other strategic infrastructure critical to LeT’s operations.

India believes Lashkar-e-Taiba is responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, most of them tourists, in Baisaran near the popular tourist town. The attack, according to Indian intelligence, was coordinated and brutal — prompting a deliberate and strategically calibrated military response.

Multiple Targets Across Pakistan Including Muridke and PoK

In addition to Muridke, Indian forces targeted locations in Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad. The strike on Bahawalpur is especially noteworthy. The city serves as the operational base of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the terror outfit led by Masood Azhar — the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Kotli and Bahawalpur, intelligence sources revealed, were also under consideration during India’s response to the 2019 Pulwama attack, which culminated in the Balakot airstrikes.

A Joint Forces Operation — First Since 1971

Significantly, the strikes were carried out in a coordinated operation involving all three branches of the Indian Armed Forces — the Army, Navy, and Air Force — marking the first such tri-services military action since the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The strikes occurred at 1:44 am on Wednesday. In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence called it a “precise and restrained response” that was carefully designed to avoid hitting any Pakistani military infrastructure.

“A Calibrated and Non-Escalatory Approach”

Emphasising the objective of the mission, the Defence Ministry said, “This operation underscores India’s resolve to hold perpetrators accountable while avoiding unnecessary provocation.”

India has maintained that while it expected Pakistan to take action against those responsible for the Pahalgam carnage, Islamabad instead “indulged in denial.”

