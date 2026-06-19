Why Iran Has Shut Strait of Hormuz Again Despite Ceasefire In Place | Explained

STRAIT OF HORMUZ: On Friday, Iran shut the Strait of Hormuz again instead of heading to Switzerland for nuclear talks. They blamed Israel’s ongoing presence in Lebanon and US troops still hanging around the region. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps delivered their message over maritime radio. They called out the US for breaking the agreement that President Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had just signed on Wednesday.

Strait of Hormuz Shut Again

“Israel needs to get out of Lebanon, the naval blockade needs to be lifted for real, and American forces need to leave the Persian Gulf; these are core parts of our agreement with the US. Until these things actually happen, the Strait of Hormuz stays closed,” the statement said. “All ships, keep your distance. Anyone who tries to get through will be targeted.”

US Central Command said on Thursday that it lifted its two-month blockade on Iranian ports. Still, Iran insisted the blockade hasn’t truly ended, though they didn’t say exactly why.

On top of all this, a source told The Post that some hardliners in Tehran were pushing to skip the now-canceled MOU signing ceremony. Their main demand? Israel needs to pull its troops from southern Lebanon, where they’ve been hunting Hezbollah fighters.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGC-N) has once again closed the Strait of Hormuz, warning all vessels to not attempt to cross, following Israel’s refusal to withdraw from and strikes this morning on Southern Lebanon, with the following message being broadcast on… pic.twitter.com/MPcDbzDvp9 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 19, 2026

Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

The scuffle has ratcheted up in south Lebanon overnight, the IRGC statement said. At least 18 people were killed and 33 others wounded in the overnight Israeli air strikes in 11 towns, Lebanese authorities said.

The conflict comes after the sealing of a U.S.-Iran pact designed to stop wide-spread fighting in West Asia, which was supposed to also help to end Israel-Hezbollah fighting in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday vowed on the condition of its forces that Hezbollah will pay a “heavy price” for shooting Israeli soldiers and that they will continue to be in Lebanon “as long as necessary.”

The US Central Command on Thursday officially released its two-month blockade of the Iranian ports, but did not explain what Tehran was referring to when it claimed the embargo was not “full.”

Moreover, maritime trackers reported after the deal was hammered out, that the flow of commercial shipping traffic into and out of the Strait of Hormuz came up to the highest level in two months. Overall, 25 commercial ships transited the reopened strait on Thursday, the most since mid-April, according to tracking firm AXSMarine.

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