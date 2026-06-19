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Home > World News > Why Iran Has Shut Strait of Hormuz Again Despite Ceasefire In Place | Explained

Why Iran Has Shut Strait of Hormuz Again Despite Ceasefire In Place | Explained

Iran has again shut the Strait of Hormuz, accusing the US of failing to honor commitments linked to a recent agreement. Tehran says the strategic waterway will remain closed until Israeli forces leave Lebanon, the naval blockade is fully lifted, and US troops exit the region.

Strait of Hormuz shut again (IMAGE: X)
Strait of Hormuz shut again (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 20:02 IST

STRAIT OF HORMUZ: On Friday, Iran shut the Strait of Hormuz again instead of heading to Switzerland for nuclear talks. They blamed Israel’s ongoing presence in Lebanon and US troops still hanging around the region. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps delivered their message over maritime radio. They called out the US for breaking the agreement that President Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had just signed on Wednesday. 

Strait of Hormuz Shut Again 

“Israel needs to get out of Lebanon, the naval blockade needs to be lifted for real, and American forces need to leave the Persian Gulf; these are core parts of our agreement with the US. Until these things actually happen, the Strait of Hormuz stays closed,” the statement said. “All ships, keep your distance. Anyone who tries to get through will be targeted.”

US Central Command said on Thursday that it lifted its two-month blockade on Iranian ports. Still, Iran insisted the blockade hasn’t truly ended, though they didn’t say exactly why.

On top of all this, a source told The Post that some hardliners in Tehran were pushing to skip the now-canceled MOU signing ceremony. Their main demand? Israel needs to pull its troops from southern Lebanon, where they’ve been hunting Hezbollah fighters.

Israeli Attacks On Lebanon

The scuffle has ratcheted up in south Lebanon overnight, the IRGC statement said. At least 18 people were killed and 33 others wounded in the overnight Israeli air strikes in 11 towns, Lebanese authorities said.

The conflict comes after the sealing of a U.S.-Iran pact designed to stop wide-spread fighting in West Asia, which was supposed to also help to end Israel-Hezbollah fighting in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday vowed on the condition of its forces that Hezbollah will pay a “heavy price” for shooting Israeli soldiers and that they will continue to be in Lebanon “as long as necessary.”

The US Central Command on Thursday officially released its two-month blockade of the Iranian ports, but did not explain what Tehran was referring to when it claimed the embargo was not “full.”

Moreover, maritime trackers reported after the deal was hammered out, that the flow of commercial shipping traffic into and out of the Strait of Hormuz came up to the highest level in two months. Overall, 25 commercial ships transited the reopened strait on Thursday, the most since mid-April, according to tracking firm AXSMarine.

MUST READ: Iran Is Finished, They Get No Money: Trump Reaffirms Support for MOU. 60-Day Negotiation Period Begins

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Why Iran Has Shut Strait of Hormuz Again Despite Ceasefire In Place | Explained
Tags: home-hero-pos-1israel US newslatest world newsstrait of hormuzus navyUS-Iran Deal

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Why Iran Has Shut Strait of Hormuz Again Despite Ceasefire In Place | Explained

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Why Iran Has Shut Strait of Hormuz Again Despite Ceasefire In Place | Explained
Why Iran Has Shut Strait of Hormuz Again Despite Ceasefire In Place | Explained
Why Iran Has Shut Strait of Hormuz Again Despite Ceasefire In Place | Explained
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