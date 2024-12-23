Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
Why Is Bashar Al-Assad's Wife Asma Al-Assad Filing For Divorce

As the Assad regime crumbles, a new chapter unfolds for Asma Al-Assad, who seeks divorce and a return to her London roots after years of political turmoil and exile. Her move comes amid reports of dissatisfaction with life in Moscow, where the family remains under strict restrictions.

Why Is Bashar Al-Assad’s Wife Asma Al-Assad Filing For Divorce

Weeks after the collapse of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime in Syria, reports indicate that his wife, Asma Al-Assad, has filed for divorce and is making plans to move to the United Kingdom. According to The Jerusalem Post, Asma expressed dissatisfaction with her current life in Moscow, where the family has sought refuge.

Assad’s Flight to Russia and Asylum Restrictions

Following the rapid takeover of Damascus by rebel forces, Bashar Al-Assad fled Syria and relocated to Russia, a long-standing ally. Moscow granted asylum to Assad and his family on humanitarian grounds. However, Assad’s asylum has come with strict limitations. Reports suggest he is barred from leaving Moscow or engaging in any political activities. Furthermore, Russian authorities have frozen his considerable assets, which include $2 billion, 270 kilograms of gold, and 18 apartments in Moscow.

Interestingly, the asylum application of Assad’s brother, Maher Al-Assad, remains under review, with no decision yet announced.

Asma Al-Assad: Plans to Leave Moscow

Asma Al-Assad, who holds dual citizenship in the UK and Syria, has reportedly applied to a Russian court for special permission to leave Moscow. Born and raised in London by Syrian parents, Asma moved to Syria in 2000, marrying Bashar Al-Assad that same year when she was 25.

According to Turkish and Arab media outlets, Asma is currently pursuing plans to relocate to London, leveraging her UK citizenship. Russian authorities are still evaluating her request.

The fall of the Assad regime came after a significant offensive by rebel forces led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which seized control of Damascus in early December. While HTS is officially designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, the U.S. recently removed a $10 million bounty on HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani.

Uncertain Future for Asma Al-Assad

Bashar Al-Assad’s ousting marks the end of a decades-long rule by the Baath Party, which had held power in Syria for 61 years.

While Asma Al-Assad navigates her legal and logistical challenges in Russia, the Assad family remains under significant restrictions. Their once-dominant political legacy has been effectively dismantled, leaving questions about their future in exile.

Also Read: Who Is Gabriel Enrique Angarita Carrasquero? Texas Border Riot Mastermind Arrested After Seven-Month Manhunt

Filed under

Asma Al-Assad Bashar Al-Assad syria

