Why Is Diego Garcia Central To Global Geopolitical Strategies?

Last month, the United States took a significant step in its Pacific Air Forces training program by deploying two B-52 bombers to the Indian Ocean. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance military readiness and deterrence in a region marked by increasing competition. Key concerns include Houthi attacks on shipping in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and military drills conducted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the Strait of Malacca.

The Strategic Importance of the Indian Ocean

The Indian Ocean is pivotal for global trade and geopolitical dynamics, home to 33 nations and approximately 2.9 billion people. It handles over a third of the world’s bulk cargo traffic and two-thirds of its oil shipments. This strategic waterway has increasingly drawn attention from U.S. policymakers, particularly regarding the disputed island of Diego Garcia.

Diego Garcia: A Geopolitical Asset

Located about 300 miles south of the Maldives, Diego Garcia is the largest and southernmost island in the Chagos Archipelago. Its strategic position along major trade routes has made it a crucial military base for U.S. air operations during conflicts such as the Gulf War and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Post-9/11, the island has also been linked to CIA operations, adding to its controversial status.

However, Diego Garcia is currently at the heart of a sovereignty dispute between the United Kingdom and Mauritius. This situation poses a dilemma for the U.S., as it balances military interests with its commitment to a rules-based international order.

The Historical Context of the Dispute

The Chagos Archipelago has a complex colonial history. In 1964, anticipating Mauritius’s push for independence, the U.K. planned to detach the Chagos Islands from Mauritius to maintain control over them. The U.K. and Mauritius struck a deal that included the conditional sale of Chagos in exchange for fishing rights promised to Mauritius.

This detachment was primarily motivated by the U.S. desire to establish a military presence in the Indian Ocean during the Cold War. However, this decision has faced widespread condemnation for violating U.N. resolutions regarding decolonization.

Forced Eviction and Legal Challenges

In the early 1970s, the U.S. and U.K. forcibly removed the Chagossians from the islands to construct the military facility. Many were relocated to Mauritius and Seychelles, where they faced poverty and discrimination. Legal challenges ensued, with a British High Court ruling in 2000 that deemed the eviction unlawful. However, this ruling was later overturned by the House of Lords in 2008.

In addition to these injustices, the U.K. established a marine protected area around the archipelago in 2010, further complicating the situation. This ban on fishing rights contradicted the commitments made to Mauritius and added to the grievances of the Chagossians.

Current State of Affairs

Nearly 60 years after the Chagos detachment, the U.K. continues to assert its claim over the islands, despite widespread international legal challenges. The International Court of Justice and the U.N. General Assembly have condemned the U.K.’s actions, yet these findings have largely been ignored.

Recently, negotiations between the U.K. and Mauritius have resumed to address the sovereignty issue. Mauritius has offered a 99-year lease of Diego Garcia to the U.S. in exchange for full sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, promising to support U.S. military operations in the region.

The Broader Implications of the Dispute

The Diego Garcia dispute extends beyond mere territorial claims; it has become a focal point in the debates surrounding nuclear proliferation and international law. As the leading nations in the current international system, the disregard shown by the U.S. and U.K. for global legal norms undermines the legitimacy of the international liberal order.

For the Chagossians, the dispute represents a struggle for their dignity, heritage, and rights. For Mauritius, it is part of a broader movement among island nations seeking to assert their sovereignty and end colonial legacies.

A Path Forward

Resolving the Diego Garcia sovereignty issue could serve as a historic turning point in the context of great-power competition in the Indo-Pacific. If managed correctly, it could strengthen the U.S. and U.K.’s commitment to a free and open region while respecting international laws.

Policymakers must recognize that addressing the sovereignty negotiations is not a threat to security interests but an opportunity to reinforce them. Upholding international legal standards while meeting operational defense requirements can coexist, enhancing the integrity of U.S. and U.K. strategies in the Indo-Pacific.

