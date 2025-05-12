Why Is Donald Trump Getting $400 Million Worth ‘Flying Palace’ From Qatar’s Royal Family?

Initially, the aircraft will be handed over to the U.S. Air Force, which will retrofit it to meet the strict standards required for presidential air travel.

The “flying palace” is dubbed the most opulent private jet in the world.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to receive a luxurious aircraft, dubbed the “flying palace,” from the royal family of Qatar, according to a recent report by ABC News.

At 78 years old, Trump reportedly plans to use the extravagant Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet as a temporary version of Air Force One. This comes amid long-standing delays and cost overruns in the construction of the next-generation presidential planes by Boeing.

The jet is expected to fill the role of Air Force One until near the end of Trump’s potential second term, after which it will be transferred to his presidential library foundation by January 1, 2029.

$400 Million Jet Originally Owned by Qatari Royalty

ABC News, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, revealed that the U.S. government is preparing to take ownership of the 13-year-old aircraft, which is valued at approximately $400 million. Originally used by Qatar’s royal family, the aircraft is considered one of the most luxurious private jets in existence.

Official Announcement Expected During Trump’s Middle East Tour

An official announcement from Qatar is anticipated next week during Trump’s upcoming three-day Middle East visit, which includes stops in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar itself.

Reports also indicate that Trump personally inspected the aircraft in February when it was stationed at West Palm Beach International Airport in Florida.

US Air Force to Modify Jet for Presidential Use

Initially, the aircraft will be handed over to the U.S. Air Force, which will retrofit it to meet the strict standards required for presidential air travel. ABC reports that the Air Force, funded by American taxpayers, will also bear the costs of transporting and upgrading the aircraft.

According to ABC News, White House lawyer David Warrington and Attorney General Pam Bondi have reviewed and approved the legality of Trump accepting the aircraft. The Justice Department reportedly concluded that the plane does not qualify as a bribe since no official action is involved in the exchange.

Still, the U.S. Constitution prohibits federal officials from accepting any gift or emolument from a foreign state without the consent of Congress. Whether Congress will approve the gift remains unclear.

Trump’s Previous Deal with Boeing for Air Force One

Back in 2018, Trump’s administration awarded Boeing a $3.9 billion contract to produce two new Air Force One jets. However, the project has faced repeated delays, and Boeing’s current timeline indicates completion won’t occur before 2029.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Trump administration has hired defense contractor L3Harris to service the Qatari aircraft, preparing it for its new role as Air Force One.

