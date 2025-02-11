Home
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Why Is Elon Musk Making Nearly $100 Billion Offer To Sam Altman To Regain Control Of OpenAI?

Elon Musk is making a bold move to reclaim OpenAI, leading a $97.4 billion bid to steer it back to its original mission. But with Sam Altman in control and Microsoft in the mix, the battle for OpenAI is just beginning.

Why Is Elon Musk Making Nearly $100 Billion Offer To Sam Altman To Regain Control Of OpenAI?

Elon Musk is making a bold move to reclaim OpenAI, leading a $97.4 billion bid to steer it back to its original mission. (Pic Courtesy: Vanity Fair)


Elon Musk, alongside a group of investors, has made a staggering $97.4 billion bid to acquire the nonprofit organization that governs OpenAI, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The bid, submitted by Musk’s attorney, Marc Toberoff, was formally presented to OpenAI’s board. In a statement provided by Toberoff, Musk emphasized his intent to restore it to its original mission.

Musk’s History with OpenAI and His Departure

“It’s time for OpenAI to return to the open-source, safety-focused force for good it once was. We will make sure that happens,” Musk stated.

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 alongside Sam Altman as a nonprofit dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity. However, he parted ways with the company in 2019, citing a conflict of interest due to Tesla’s growing AI initiatives for autonomous driving.

Following Musk’s departure, Altman took over as chief executive. Over time, OpenAI established a for-profit subsidiary, allowing it to attract substantial investments from Microsoft and other major backers.

Legal Disputes and Accusations Against OpenAI

Since leaving OpenAI, Musk has repeatedly accused the organization of straying from its nonprofit roots. In March 2024, the SpaceX CEO filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, claiming it had abandoned its foundational mission in favor of commercial interests. The lawsuit alleged that OpenAI’s collaboration with Microsoft violated its original agreement to develop AI strictly for the benefit of humanity.

By spearheading this acquisition effort, Musk appears determined to reorient OpenAI toward its initial vision. However, his former collaborator, Sam Altman, is expected to resist the bid. Altman, who is also advising the Trump administration on artificial intelligence policy, holds significant influence over OpenAI’s current trajectory.

Musk’s Expanding Role in the Trump Administration

Musk is juggling multiple high-profile responsibilities, including his recent appointment as head of the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). In a controversial move, Musk recently stated that Marko Elez, a DOGE staff member who resigned after being linked to racist posts on X, would be rehired. Taking to X, Musk asked users whether Elez, 25, should be given a second chance.

Also Read: Musk Tries To Buy OpenAI For $97.4B, Sam Altman Responds With A Shocking Counteroffer!

