Why Is Google Co-Founder Asking Employees To Work For 60 Hours?

In a bid to maintain Google’s competitive edge in artificial intelligence, co-founder Sergey Brin has urged employees working on the company’s Gemini AI project to commit to a 60-hour workweek. He believes this level of dedication is the “sweet spot” for maximizing productivity and innovation, especially in the race toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

Brin’s Justification for Longer Hours

Brin’s directive emphasizes the urgency of advancing AI development, particularly as competitors like OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI continue to make strides in the field. His memo highlights three key reasons for the push:

Staying Ahead in the AI Race – With AI rapidly evolving, Google needs to accelerate its efforts to remain a dominant player. Encouraging In-Office Collaboration – Brin insists that daily presence in the office fosters innovation and stronger teamwork. Turbocharging Productivity – The goal is to intensify efforts, ensuring Google remains at the forefront of AI breakthroughs.

The Work-Life Balance Debate

Despite advocating for longer work hours, Brin cautioned against overexertion, warning that exceeding 60 hours could lead to burnout and decreased efficiency. He also discouraged employees from doing the bare minimum, emphasizing that every team member must contribute at full capacity. To boost efficiency, he suggested leveraging Google’s own AI tools to streamline coding and accelerate development.

Mixed Reactions: Productivity vs. Burnout

Brin’s proposal has sparked debate among industry professionals. While some argue that longer hours can drive breakthroughs, others stress that quality matters more than quantity. Experts warn that sustained overwork can lead to exhaustion, declining creativity, and diminished morale.

Balancing Innovation and Employee Well-being

Brin’s vision underscores Google’s determination to achieve AGI, a milestone that could reshape the future of technology. However, this relentless pursuit of progress also raises concerns about employee well-being.

