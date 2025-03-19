Ana Cantu, a former Google employee of Mexican and Indigenous descent, filed the lawsuit on behalf of underrepresented minority groups, including Hispanic, Latino, and Native American employees.

Google has agreed to a $28 million settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in pay and career advancement.

The lawsuit claimed that the tech giant paid White and Asian employees higher salaries and placed them on better career tracks compared to other racial groups.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lawsuit Led by Former Employee Ana Cantu

Ana Cantu, a former Google employee of Mexican and Indigenous descent, filed the lawsuit on behalf of underrepresented minority groups, including Hispanic, Latino, and Native American employees.

She argued that despite her seven years of exemplary service, she remained in the same position while White and Asian colleagues received promotions and salary increases.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Court Approval and Settlement Terms

A California court, under Judge Charles Adams, approved the settlement, deeming it fair for the 6,632 affected employees who worked at Google in California between February 15, 2018, and December 31, 2024. After legal fees and other costs, the net settlement amounts to $20.4 million.

Google’s Response to the Allegations

Although Google agreed to the settlement, a company spokesperson refuted the claims, stating, “We continue to disagree with the allegations that we treated anyone differently, and remain committed to paying, hiring, and leveling all employees fairly.”

Cantu also alleged that employees who raised concerns about these disparities were denied promotions and salary increases. She eventually resigned in September 2021, asserting that Google’s practices violated the California Equal Pay Act.

This settlement marks a significant moment in the ongoing conversation about pay equity and workplace diversity in the tech industry.

ALSO READ: Shooting Incident On I-10 In Arizona Ends In Tempe Resort Standoff; Suspect Detained