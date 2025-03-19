Home
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
  Why Is Google Paying A Massive Paycheck Of $28 Million To A Former Employee?

Why Is Google Paying A Massive Paycheck Of $28 Million To A Former Employee?

Ana Cantu, a former Google employee of Mexican and Indigenous descent, filed the lawsuit on behalf of underrepresented minority groups, including Hispanic, Latino, and Native American employees.

Why Is Google Paying A Massive Paycheck Of $28 Million To A Former Employee?

Google


Google has agreed to a $28 million settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in pay and career advancement.

The lawsuit claimed that the tech giant paid White and Asian employees higher salaries and placed them on better career tracks compared to other racial groups.

Lawsuit Led by Former Employee Ana Cantu

Ana Cantu, a former Google employee of Mexican and Indigenous descent, filed the lawsuit on behalf of underrepresented minority groups, including Hispanic, Latino, and Native American employees.

She argued that despite her seven years of exemplary service, she remained in the same position while White and Asian colleagues received promotions and salary increases.

Court Approval and Settlement Terms

A California court, under Judge Charles Adams, approved the settlement, deeming it fair for the 6,632 affected employees who worked at Google in California between February 15, 2018, and December 31, 2024. After legal fees and other costs, the net settlement amounts to $20.4 million.

Google’s Response to the Allegations

Although Google agreed to the settlement, a company spokesperson refuted the claims, stating, “We continue to disagree with the allegations that we treated anyone differently, and remain committed to paying, hiring, and leveling all employees fairly.”

Cantu also alleged that employees who raised concerns about these disparities were denied promotions and salary increases. She eventually resigned in September 2021, asserting that Google’s practices violated the California Equal Pay Act.

This settlement marks a significant moment in the ongoing conversation about pay equity and workplace diversity in the tech industry.

ALSO READ: Shooting Incident On I-10 In Arizona Ends In Tempe Resort Standoff; Suspect Detained

Google lawsuit

Watch: Why Did This Man Change His ‘India’ T-Shirt In A viral Video?
Who Is Carl Erik Rinsch? Filmmaker Arrested After Swindling Netflix For $11Million Despite First Getting...
Did Aryan Khan Smoke Cigarettes In Jail? Ajaz Khan Makes Shocking Claim Of Helping Shah...
India Expresses Concern Over Gaza Strikes, Calls for Hostage Release and Humanitarian Aid
Migrant Workers’ Case: SC Raises Concerns Over Ration Card Misuse, Warns They Have Turned Into...
Mastermind Behind Nagpur Violence Arrested; Who Is Fahim Shamim Khan?
