Why Is Hijab Banned in Muslim Majority Azerbaijan Schools? Protests And Arrests Rock Central Asian Nation

A controversy has erupted in Muslim-majority Azerbaijan over restrictions on wearing hijabs in schools following a revision of the country’s school dress code. The move has reportedly led to female students and teachers wearing hijabs being prevented from entering classrooms, triggering student boycotts and protests. The issue has also sparked demonstrations beyond Azerbaijan, with protesters gathering outside the country’s consulate in Istanbul, Türkiye, urging the government to reconsider the rules.

Students Reportedly Barred from Classrooms

The revised dress code has become a source of tension in Azerbaijan, where the government has emphasised the importance of a uniform dress policy in educational institutions. According to reports, some female students and teachers who arrived at schools wearing hijabs were reportedly denied entry to classrooms. The restrictions have prompted opposition from students and others who argue that religious attire should not prevent individuals from accessing education. In response, some students reportedly boycotted classes to protest the implementation of the revised rules. The developments have intensified the debate over religious expression, school discipline and the role of secular policies in educational institutions.

Why Hijab Was Banned In Azerbaijan?

The Azerbaijani government has maintained that students should follow a standardised dress code in schools. Authorities have presented the policy as a uniform requirement applicable within educational institutions. However, opponents of the restrictions have raised concerns about the impact of the rules on students who wear hijabs for religious reasons. The controversy has highlighted differing views on how schools should balance uniform dress requirements with individual religious practices.

Protests Spread to Türkiye

The dispute has also attracted attention in neighbouring Türkiye. Last week, demonstrators gathered outside Azerbaijan’s consulate in Istanbul to oppose the revised dress code and call on the Azerbaijani government to reconsider its decision. The protest demonstrated how the issue has extended beyond Azerbaijan’s borders, drawing attention from people concerned about religious freedom and access to education.

Debate Over Religious Expression Continues

The controversy has placed Azerbaijan’s school dress policy under increased scrutiny. While the government maintains that uniform rules should be followed, critics continue to object to restrictions on religious clothing in schools. The issue remains a point of contention, with further debate expected over the balance between standardised school policies and students’ freedom to express their religious beliefs.

Also Read: Watch Video: Love Marriage On Mobile Tower! Girl, 20, Climbs Up, Police-Family Pleas Fail, BF Goes Up, Applies Sindoor, She Descends- Why?