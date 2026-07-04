Why Is Iran Preparing Thousands of Graves Amid Khamenei Funeral?

Iranian officials are preparing huge emergency plans for the upcoming week-long funeral of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. According to reports, the internal documents reveal that authorities are making themselves ready for the worst-case scenario. The officials are estimating that there could be 1500 to 3000 deaths due to crowd-related incidents during the funeral processions.

The German newspaper WELT reported that the Iranian Red Crescent and the National Crisis Management Organisation shared these grim projections in a classified letter sent to First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref. The major fear is the sheer volume of people who are expected to flood the streets, and due to high temperatures, there could be heat-related issues as well, which can quickly cause dehydration and panic.

Preparing for the Worst in Tehran

The scale of these safety preparations could be seen in the ground. As per an insider at Tehran’s famous Behesht-e Zahra cemetery, thousands of additional graves have already been dug. Officials have told local workers that the cemetery must be ready to manage thousands of sudden casualties if the situation goes out of control.

To manage a potential disaster, a specialised crisis unit has been established. This team is tasked specifically with tracking missing persons and managing bodies if a major crowd crush occurs during the tightly packed processions.

Khamenei passed away at the age of 86 following an Israeli military strike, which also claimed the lives of several family members, including his daughter and infant granddaughter. His funeral events will span multiple cities over seven days. The coffin will remain in Tehran for three days before travelling to the holy city of Qom, moving through neighbouring Iraq, and finally reaching Mashhad for burial.

Why Is Iran Preparing for Thousands of Extra Graves?

The answer to this question lies in the history of the country’s recent mass public gatherings and deadly stampedes. In 2020, millions of mourners gathered for the funeral of military commander Qasem Soleimani. The procession took place in his hometown of Kerman, where a horrific crowd crush. That disaster killed around 56 people, leaving hundreds injured, and it eventually forced the burial to be halted for hours.

The officials are expecting even larger crowds for the former Supreme Leader. That is why the government is planning to stay one step ahead by planning for the absolute worst scenario. However, emergency teams hope that they can successfully manage the flow of people and protect the millions of citizens who are planning to attend.