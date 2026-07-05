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Home > World News > Why Is Israel PM Netanyahu Meeting Trump Again? US President Says ‘He Knows Who the Boss Is’

Why Is Israel PM Netanyahu Meeting Trump Again? US President Says ‘He Knows Who the Boss Is’

US President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a White House meeting that could happen soon after the NATO summit. Trump also claimed Netanyahu "knows who the boss is" and discussed Iran, Khamenei's funeral, and ongoing regional tensions.

Why Is Israel PM Netanyahu Meeting Trump Again? Photo: AI
Why Is Israel PM Netanyahu Meeting Trump Again? Photo: AI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-07-05 07:31 IST

US President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a meeting at the White House that could take place as early as next week after his return from the NATO summit, Axios reported. “We get along very good. [Netanyahu] knows who the boss is,” Trump said in a brief phone interview with Axios, referring to himself. According to the report, the proposed meeting would be the first between the two leaders since their February meeting in the White House Situation Room, where Netanyahu presented a plan for a joint war against Iran.

An Israeli official told Axios that next week could be too soon for the visit because of Trump’s trip to Turkey for the NATO summit scheduled for July 7-8, adding, “It might take place the week after.”

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The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said Netanyahu called Trump on Friday to congratulate him on the 250th Independence Day of the United States.

“During their conversation, the Prime Minister said that the United States is a guarantor of global freedom, and that Israel greatly values the close relationship between the two nations. Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump agreed to meet soon in the United States,” Netanyahu’s office said.

The report said people within Trump’s inner circle have become increasingly sceptical of Netanyahu in the months following their February meeting.

“Many of Trump’s closest advisers think that Bibi was wrong about everything,” a US official told Axios.

According to the report, Trump also criticised Netanyahu during a phone call last month over Israel’s escalation in Lebanon, describing the Israeli Prime Minister as “crazy” and accusing him of ingratitude.

Axios reported that the differences between the two leaders have widened in recent months, with disagreements over regional security, Iran and domestic political priorities.

Despite Netanyahu’s reservations, Trump signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last month extending the ceasefire with Iran and initiating fresh nuclear talks. He also urged Netanyahu to scale back Israeli military operations in Lebanon and support a framework agreement providing for an initial withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

According to Axios, a White House meeting would carry political significance for Netanyahu as he prepares for Israel’s October elections, where opinion polls currently place him behind his rivals.

Trump also told Axios that he has been following the funeral of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated on the first day of the war in a joint US-Israeli operation. 

According to the report, Trump claimed the Iranians “are begging to make a deal,” but said both sides had agreed to pause negotiations for a week until events surrounding Khamenei’s funeral conclude. He also said that neither side would engage in military action during that period.

“They are all there. One shot [and we can take them all out], but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with,” Trump said, according to Axios.

He added that he was surprised to see mourners grieving at Khamenei’s funeral, saying he had believed people disliked the former Iranian leader. “Maybe it’s fake tears,” Trump said, as reported by Axios.  

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Why Is Iran Preparing Thousands of Graves Amid Khamenei Funeral? 

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Why Is Israel PM Netanyahu Meeting Trump Again? US President Says ‘He Knows Who the Boss Is’
Tags: benjamin netanyahudonald trumphome-hero-pos-1israelmiddle eastus-politicswhite house

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Why Is Israel PM Netanyahu Meeting Trump Again? US President Says ‘He Knows Who the Boss Is’
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