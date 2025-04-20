Home
Why Is JD Vance Visiting India? Here’s The Full Itinerary Of US VP Including Meeting With PM Modi, Visit To Taj Mahal

JD Vance and PM Modi


US Vice President JD Vance is set to embark on his first official trip to India on Monday, April 21, accompanied by his Indian-origin wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance, and their three children. The visit, which coincides with the 90-day tariff pause period, will span four days.

The Vice President will be joined by a delegation of at least five top US officials, including members from the Pentagon and the State Department, according to various sources.

JD Vance’s India Tour: Cities, Dates and Key Stops

Arrival and Stay in Delhi

JD Vance and his family will arrive at Palam Air Force Station in New Delhi at 10:00 AM on April 21, as per the Ministry of External Affairs. They will be staying at the luxurious ITC Maurya Sheraton hotel in the capital.

Highlights of JD Vance’s Delhi Schedule

Visit to Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple

Exploration of traditional Indian handicraft markets

6:30 PM: Dinner and official meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg

Travel to Jaipur

After the Delhi engagements, the Vance family will fly to Jaipur at around 9:30 PM on April 21. They will be welcomed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and the Governor, and will stay at the Rambagh Palace.

Jaipur Itinerary – April 22

Morning: Visit to historical landmarks such as Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal, and Jantar Mantar

Afternoon: Participation in a special event at the Rajasthan International Centre

Evening: Meetings with Rajasthan CM and state Governor

Agra Tour – April 23

The Vance family will travel to Agra to explore:

The Taj Mahal

Shilpgram, a hub for Indian arts and crafts

Departure – April 24

JD Vance and his family will depart India at 6:40 AM IST on Thursday, April 24.

Why Is JD Vance Visiting India?

The Vice President’s visit is focused on boosting bilateral relations, particularly in areas such as trade, defense, and strategic cooperation. The US and India aim to ramp up their trade volume, targeting $500 billion by 2030 through a potential bilateral trade agreement.

Topics Likely to be Discussed Between JD Vance and PM Modi

During the high-level talks with PM Modi, the agenda is expected to include:

Energy diversification, with the US offering investment support in nuclear energy

Strengthening defense and technological cooperation

Expanding geopolitical alignment and economic collaboration

Strategic Significance of the Visit for India

JD Vance’s visit is viewed as a stepping stone towards deepening Indo-US ties across critical sectors. His meetings with Indian leadership could result in stronger frameworks for cooperation in trade, defense technologies, and clean energy innovation.

