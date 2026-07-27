Why Is Karyna Shuliak In The News? Her Connection To Jeffrey Epstein Explained

A newly released batch of Epstein files has pulled a private figure into public view: Karyna Shuliak, the Belarusian dentist who was Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend for nearly eight years, right up until his death in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019.

How Did She Meet Jeffrey Epstein?

Shuliak had been in New York for only nine months when she met Epstein in March 2011, having moved from Belarus on a temporary student visa to study English. At the time, she was earning around $15 an hour as a dental assistant while trying to figure out how to finish the dental education she’d started back home. The relationship began not long after Epstein’s release from a Florida jail in 2010, where he’d served time for procuring a minor for prostitution.

What Did Epstein Do For Her?

Court and estate documents describe Epstein bankrolling much of Shuliak’s life in the US. After she passed her qualifying exam, he agreed to cover tuition for a three-year dental program and flew her mother in from Belarus. Newly surfaced Bloomberg reporting adds a darker layer to that support: Epstein reportedly used student visas, English courses and arranged marriages to keep women in the US and, by extension, within his reach — Shuliak herself married an American citizen in 2013 after visa stress, later gaining a green card and citizenship by 2018.

The Last Phone Call

Shuliak holds a grim distinction: she was the last person Epstein called before he was found dead in his cell in August 2019. Her lawyer has said Epstein told her in that call to find somewhere else to stay and to “be strong.

The Inheritance

A will Epstein signed just two days before his death named Shuliak among at least 44 beneficiaries of an estate once estimated at roughly $288 million. Her share was set at around $50 million, plus a nearly 33-carat diamond, his Upper East Side townhouse and even Little Saint James, the island at the centre of the abuse allegations. In practice, none of that made it to the named recipients — the estate instead passed into a trust used to compensate victims and cover legal costs, leaving roughly $127 million still tied up in Virgin Islands probate court. Some reporting puts her potential inheritance as high as $100 million once trusts and other assets are factored in.

How Is Her Life Since 2019

Shuliak largely stayed out of the spotlight for years. She returned to New York in 2023 for a postdoctoral program at Columbia to get licensed in the state, graduating in 2025 and receiving her New York dental license soon after. She’s since been working part-time as a dentist in Brooklyn, which is a role that stunned at least one patient who only realised who’d been treating her after spotting Shuliak’s photo in the Epstein files. As of this spring, she was reportedly living in an Upper East Side building tied financially to Epstein’s brother, Mark.

Through her attorney, Shuliak has declined to comment on the record about her past with Epstein or what, if anything, she still stands to receive.

Shuliak isn’t in the news for anything she’s done recently, but it’s the paper trail. As more of the Epstein estate’s files surface, her name keeps resurfacing as the woman who was closest to him at the very end, and who may still be entitled to a piece of what’s left of his fortune.

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