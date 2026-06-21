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Home > World News > Why Is Keir Starmer Resigning? Rebellion Brewing Inside Labour Party

Why Is Keir Starmer Resigning? Rebellion Brewing Inside Labour Party

Speculation over UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s political future intensified after reports suggested he could announce his resignation as early as Monday. While government sources denied the claims and insisted Starmer remains focused on governing, pressure inside the Labour Party continues to build.

Will Keir Starmer resign? Reports spark UK political turmoil as Labour pressure and leadership talks grow. Photos: X
Will Keir Starmer resign? Reports spark UK political turmoil as Labour pressure and leadership talks grow. Photos: X

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-06-21 07:44 IST

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer could announce his resignation as early as Monday and may also set out a timetable for stepping down. However, a government source has pushed back on the claim, stating that Starmer “remained focused on getting on with the job of governing,” Reuters reported on Saturday, citing a report from Britain’s newspaper The Observer. According to the report, the pressure on Starmer has intensified in recent months and escalated sharply after Labour Party rival Andy Burnham won a parliamentary seat on Friday, which could enable him to mount a formal leadership challenge.

Will Keir Starmer Resign?

Reuters, citing The Observer, further reported that Starmer had been in discussions with his wife at his Chequers country residence before taking a final decision and that senior Labour figures were anticipating a possible statement on his future as soon as Monday.

However, the government source reiterated that the Prime Minister remains committed to his responsibilities, pointing to his earlier statements.

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Starmer had on Friday said he “would fight any challenge to his leadership and urged Labour not to tear itself apart with infighting.”

Why Is Keir Starmer Resigning?

Despite leading Labour to a landslide victory in the 2024 general election, Starmer has reportedly faced growing internal dissent following controversies and policy reversals, which critics say have impacted public confidence in his government.

The report suggests that more than 100 Labour MPs–around a quarter of the party’s parliamentary strength–have publicly called for him to either resign or outline a clear exit timeline.

Starmer concluded his position was becoming untenable after consultations with cabinet colleagues, advisers, donors and trade union leaders, as reported by The Observer, according to Reuters.

Who Will Replace Keir Starmer As UK PM?

Meanwhile, Burnham is being viewed within Labour circles as a leading contender to succeed Starmer, either through a negotiated transition or a leadership contest, reported Reuters.
He recently secured a parliamentary seat in a vote in which he overcame competition linked to Nigel Farage’s right-wing populist movement, Reform UK. Potential leadership challengers also include former health minister Wes Streeting, who has indicated a willingness to contest the leadership.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Will Keir Starmer Resign? UK PM Breaks Silence As Andy Burnham’s Big Win Sparks Leadership Battle

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Why Is Keir Starmer Resigning? Rebellion Brewing Inside Labour Party
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Why Is Keir Starmer Resigning? Rebellion Brewing Inside Labour Party
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