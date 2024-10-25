Why Is Lebanon Grey-Listed By Financilal Watchdogs?

Lebanon is set to be grey-listed by FATF due to concerns over terrorism financing and judicial independence, amid a financial crisis and rising tensions with Israeli forces.

Lebanon is anticipated to be added to the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) “grey list” of countries requiring increased financial scrutiny, according to two financial sources. The formal announcement is expected to be released today, underscoring Lebanon’s struggles with financial regulations amid a prolonged economic crisis.

Since 2019, Lebanon has faced a severe economic collapse that has strained public resources and financial stability. This crisis has deepened due to regional tensions, with Lebanon now facing significant fallout from Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah. The ongoing unrest and complex political dynamics have only further complicated efforts to stabilize Lebanon’s financial situation, making it challenging for the country to meet international financial regulatory standards.

FATF’s Concerns: Terror Financing And Judicial Independence

Lebanon’s anticipated grey-listing stems from various issues flagged by FATF, including concerns around financing terrorism and the nation’s judicial independence. According to reports, the FATF had initially set a 2025 deadline for Lebanon to address these concerns. However, due to the escalating conflict and its impacts on Lebanon’s stability, the deadline has reportedly been extended to 2026, giving Lebanon additional time to work on addressing FATF’s concerns.

Potential Impact On Foreign Investment And Banking

The grey-listing is likely to have significant repercussions for Lebanon’s financial sector, including diminished foreign investment and potentially strained relationships between Lebanese banks and the global banking system. Such a designation often leads financial institutions to implement stricter due diligence processes for transactions involving Lebanon, which could complicate Lebanon’s access to international financial markets.

