Luigi Mangione, who is currently in jail awaiting trial for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has requested access to a laptop. According to his lawyers, the device would be strictly for reviewing legal documents and case-related materials, not for communication purposes.

A court filing made public on Monday outlined the request, stating that Mangione needs a laptop configured only to access a large volume of evidence, including documents and videos.

Similar accommodations have been granted to other inmates in federal custody.

Prosecutors Oppose the Request

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which is prosecuting Mangione on charges of murder as an act of terrorism, has reportedly opposed the laptop request.

Prosecutors argue that some witnesses in the case have faced threats, although Mangione’s defense attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, stated there is no evidence linking him to any such incidents.

Mangione, 26, is accused of shooting Brian Thompson in December outside a Manhattan hotel where UnitedHealthcare was set to host an investor conference. Thompson, 50, was a long-time executive with the company and had two children.

The suspect, an Ivy League graduate from a real estate family in Maryland, has pleaded not guilty to the New York state charges. He also faces federal charges, which could result in the death penalty, as well as separate charges in Pennsylvania related to his arrest.

Corporate Reactions and Public Response

Thompson’s murder sent shockwaves through the corporate world, prompting some health insurance companies to shift to remote operations. Authorities claim that Mangione harbored resentment toward health insurers and corporate America, as indicated by his writings and messages found at the crime scene.

Public reaction to the case has been polarizing. Some individuals have expressed support for Mangione, donating to his defense fund and attending court proceedings, while others, including elected officials, have condemned the glorification of violence.

Purpose and Restrictions of the Laptop

Mangione’s lawyers emphasized that if he is granted a laptop, it would be restricted to legal use only. The device would lack internet access, gaming capabilities, or entertainment functions.

However, it would allow him to review over 15,000 pages of documents and thousands of hours of video evidence from his jail cell.

Currently, he can only access these materials during meetings with his lawyers, but his legal team argues that the limited visiting hours make it difficult for him to fully prepare his defense.