Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Why Is Michelle Obama Going To Therapy After Shutting Down Divorce Rumours With Barack Obama? Here’s The Real Reason

Why Is Michelle Obama Going To Therapy After Shutting Down Divorce Rumours With Barack Obama? Here’s The Real Reason

Speculation about the Obamas’ marriage surfaced earlier this year when Michelle skipped several public events, including the funeral of President Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump’s inauguration — both of which Barack attended solo.

Why Is Michelle Obama Going To Therapy After Shutting Down Divorce Rumours With Barack Obama? Here’s The Real Reason

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama


Michelle Obama has revealed that she is undergoing therapy as she navigates a significant life transition — all while she and Barack Obama continue to dispel persistent divorce speculations.

During an appearance on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast, Michelle explained that therapy has become a vital tool in adjusting to a new phase of her life.

“At this stage, I’m in therapy right now because I’m transitioning,” the 60-year-old shared in the April 28 episode.

Now an empty nester, Michelle said she is taking time to prioritize her own well-being after years of focusing on her roles as a mother, wife, and public figure.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Life After the White House: Michelle Embraces Freedom of Choice

Michelle, who shares daughters Malia (26) and Sasha (23) with former President Barack Obama, emphasized that this chapter comes with new freedoms and responsibilities.

“I’ve completed a very difficult chapter with my family intact,” she said. “Now, I don’t have the excuse of saying, ‘My kids need me,’ or ‘My husband needs this,’ or ‘The country needs that.’”

The bestselling author of Becoming shared that she now has the space to make decisions purely for herself — and she’s seeking coaching to navigate this unfamiliar freedom wisely.

Therapy as a “Tune-Up” for the Next Phase

Michelle referred to therapy as a necessary “tune-up” to help her fully embrace what she calls a brand-new phase in life. “I believe this is a whole new chapter for me, and I now have the wisdom to know I should get some coaching along the way.”

Speculation about the Obamas’ marriage surfaced earlier this year when Michelle skipped several public events, including the funeral of President Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump’s inauguration — both of which Barack attended solo.

Sources told Page Six that Michelle had been spending time in Hawaii on an extended vacation and had mentally checked out of Washington, D.C., life since the Obamas left the White House in 2017.

Barack Obama Publicly Shuts Down Divorce Buzz

To counter the swirling rumors, Barack Obama publicly expressed his affection by posting a heartfelt birthday message to Michelle in January and sharing a loving Valentine’s Day selfie in February, putting to rest much of the unfounded gossip.

On Sophia Bush’s “Work in Progress” podcast, Michelle addressed the assumptions behind her recent personal choices.

“As women, we struggle with disappointing people. Some couldn’t believe I was just making choices for myself. They assumed we were divorcing.”

She laughed off the idea that her actions were tied to marital problems and made it clear that she was simply acting as an empowered woman making independent life decisions.

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Did Thalapathy Vijay’s Security Point A Gun At A Fan’s Head At Airport? Here’s What Happened     

Filed under

Barack Obama Latest world news Michelle Obama divorce

newsx

IAF To Conduct Night War Games In Rajasthan; Flights Near Border Suspended
newsx

Kashmir Authorities Announce Mock Drill At 4 PM On May 7: Public Urged To Stay...
Taylor Swift

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?
Friedrich Merz, leader of

Friedrich Merz Elected German Chancellor in Second Round of Bundestag Vote
Shah Rukh Khan at the Met

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From...
India and UK sign histori

What’s Inside The India-UK Free Trade Deal? Both Sides Hail The Deal As ‘Historic Milestone’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IAF To Conduct Night War Games In Rajasthan; Flights Near Border Suspended

IAF To Conduct Night War Games In Rajasthan; Flights Near Border Suspended

Kashmir Authorities Announce Mock Drill At 4 PM On May 7: Public Urged To Stay Calm

Kashmir Authorities Announce Mock Drill At 4 PM On May 7: Public Urged To Stay...

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Friedrich Merz Elected German Chancellor in Second Round of Bundestag Vote

Friedrich Merz Elected German Chancellor in Second Round of Bundestag Vote

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From The Exclusive Guest List? Here’s The Truth

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From...

Entertainment

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip The 2025 Met Gala Despite Being Invited?

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From The Exclusive Guest List? Here’s The Truth

Did Shah Rukh Khan Pay To Attend The Met Gala Or Was He Invited From

Who Is Bushra Ansari? Pak Actress Roasts Javed Akhtar, Wants Him To Be Quiet Like Naseeruddin Shah Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks

Who Is Bushra Ansari? Pak Actress Roasts Javed Akhtar, Wants Him To Be Quiet Like

Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Wear A 1,000-Carat Cartier Necklace To The Met Gala 2025— Here’s Why He Was Denied

Diljit Dosanjh Wanted To Wear A 1,000-Carat Cartier Necklace To The Met Gala 2025— Here’s

Has Hania Aamir Made A New Instagram Account For Indian Fans? Here’s The Truth

Has Hania Aamir Made A New Instagram Account For Indian Fans? Here’s The Truth

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media