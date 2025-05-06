Why Is Michelle Obama Going To Therapy After Shutting Down Divorce Rumours With Barack Obama? Here’s The Real Reason

Speculation about the Obamas’ marriage surfaced earlier this year when Michelle skipped several public events, including the funeral of President Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump’s inauguration — both of which Barack attended solo.

Michelle Obama has revealed that she is undergoing therapy as she navigates a significant life transition — all while she and Barack Obama continue to dispel persistent divorce speculations.

During an appearance on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast, Michelle explained that therapy has become a vital tool in adjusting to a new phase of her life.

“At this stage, I’m in therapy right now because I’m transitioning,” the 60-year-old shared in the April 28 episode.

Now an empty nester, Michelle said she is taking time to prioritize her own well-being after years of focusing on her roles as a mother, wife, and public figure.

Life After the White House: Michelle Embraces Freedom of Choice

Michelle, who shares daughters Malia (26) and Sasha (23) with former President Barack Obama, emphasized that this chapter comes with new freedoms and responsibilities.

“I’ve completed a very difficult chapter with my family intact,” she said. “Now, I don’t have the excuse of saying, ‘My kids need me,’ or ‘My husband needs this,’ or ‘The country needs that.’”

The bestselling author of Becoming shared that she now has the space to make decisions purely for herself — and she’s seeking coaching to navigate this unfamiliar freedom wisely.

Therapy as a “Tune-Up” for the Next Phase

Michelle referred to therapy as a necessary “tune-up” to help her fully embrace what she calls a brand-new phase in life. “I believe this is a whole new chapter for me, and I now have the wisdom to know I should get some coaching along the way.”

Speculation about the Obamas’ marriage surfaced earlier this year when Michelle skipped several public events, including the funeral of President Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump’s inauguration — both of which Barack attended solo.

Sources told Page Six that Michelle had been spending time in Hawaii on an extended vacation and had mentally checked out of Washington, D.C., life since the Obamas left the White House in 2017.

Barack Obama Publicly Shuts Down Divorce Buzz

To counter the swirling rumors, Barack Obama publicly expressed his affection by posting a heartfelt birthday message to Michelle in January and sharing a loving Valentine’s Day selfie in February, putting to rest much of the unfounded gossip.

On Sophia Bush’s “Work in Progress” podcast, Michelle addressed the assumptions behind her recent personal choices.

“As women, we struggle with disappointing people. Some couldn’t believe I was just making choices for myself. They assumed we were divorcing.”

She laughed off the idea that her actions were tied to marital problems and made it clear that she was simply acting as an empowered woman making independent life decisions.