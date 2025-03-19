Home
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
  Why Is New 'Assassin's Creed' Game Facing Backlash In Japan's Parliament?

Why Is New ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Game Facing Backlash In Japan’s Parliament?

Assassin’s Creed Shadows, set in 16th-century feudal Japan, is inspired by historical events and samurai films. During a parliamentary session on Wednesday, Hiroyuki Kada, a member of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, condemned a scene from the game where a samurai character fires arrows toward priests and destroys sacred objects, including a traditional drum and altar.

Why Is New ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Game Facing Backlash In Japan’s Parliament?


The upcoming release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the latest installment in Ubisoft’s long-running franchise, has sparked controversy in Japan, drawing criticism from lawmakers and cultural experts over its depiction of a Shinto shrine.

During a parliamentary session on Wednesday, Hiroyuki Kada, a member of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, condemned a scene from the game where a samurai character fires arrows toward priests and destroys sacred objects, including a traditional drum and altar. Kada expressed concerns that such portrayals could encourage disrespectful behavior in real life.

“It’s important to treat culture with respect,” Kada said. “I’m concerned that attacks and acts of destruction in the game may lead to imitation nuisance behavior in the real world.”

Adding to the controversy, Kada also criticized Ubisoft for featuring a real-life shrine located in Hyogo Prefecture without seeking permission from the shrine authorities.

Cultural Sensitivities In the Assassin

Assassin’s Creed Shadows, set in 16th-century feudal Japan, is inspired by historical events and samurai films. However, it has already faced significant backlash ahead of its official release on Thursday.

A major point of contention is the inclusion of Yasuke, a historical black samurai, as one of the game’s two main protagonists. While Yasuke did exist in Japan’s Sengoku era, some critics argue that his portrayal in Shadows distorts historical accuracy. A petition against this depiction has gathered over 100,000 signatures, accusing Ubisoft of failing to respect Japanese culture.

Japanese gamers have also expressed frustration over gameplay mechanics that allow players to damage sacred shrines, a feature many believe is culturally inappropriate.

Yuichi Goza, an assistant professor at the International Research Center for Japanese Studies in Kyoto, weighed in on the issue, stating that Ubisoft should have anticipated the strong reaction.

“I understand France’s secularist principles, but it’s important to acknowledge that ill-considered insults about religion can spark strong reactions,” Goza told AFP.

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise, known for its historical narratives, has previously been criticized for its depictions of real-life figures and events. In Assassin’s Creed Unity, set during the French Revolution, the portrayal of Maximilien Robespierre was denounced by leftist politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon for its alleged misrepresentation of the historical figure.

Shadows has faced other setbacks, including a major leak of game copies a month before its release. Despite these hurdles, the game remains one of the most anticipated titles of the year, with fans eager to explore its open-world setting.

