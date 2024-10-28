Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why Is North Korea Blaming South’s Military For Drone Intrusion?

North Korea accuses South Korea of sending drones into its airspace for political reasons, claiming a violation of sovereignty, and warns of a "merciless offensive" if it recurs.

Why Is North Korea Blaming South’s Military For Drone Intrusion?

North Korea’s Ministry of Defense has accused South Korea of sending drones into its airspace for political motives, a claim that it describes as a serious violation of its sovereignty. This assertion was reported by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday, following an internal investigation into the incidents.

According to North Korean officials, South Korean drones have allegedly flown over Pyongyang at least three times this month, purportedly to distribute anti-North leaflets. KCNA reported that during their investigation, they uncovered evidence of South Korean military drone activities, including photographs of a drone they claim to have recovered after it crashed.

North Korean authorities conducted a detailed analysis of the drone’s flight control program and discovered over 230 flight plans and logs dating back to June 2023. Among these documents was a specific plan to release what they called “political motivational rubbish” over the capital.

One notable incident occurred on October 8, when a drone reportedly took off from Baengnyeongdo, a South Korean border island. It is said to have released leaflets targeting the foreign and defense ministry buildings in Pyongyang during the early hours of the morning.

South Korea’s Response And Rising Tensions

While Seoul’s Ministry of Defense has yet to issue a formal response to these allegations, it has previously dismissed Pyongyang’s claims as “not worth verifying or responding to.” The rhetoric between the two Koreas has intensified in recent months, particularly since North Korea began launching balloons carrying refuse into the South in late May. In retaliation, South Korea has resumed its loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts aimed at the North.

A spokesperson from North Korea has warned of a “merciless offensive” should similar drone incursions occur again, heightening concerns over potential military escalation.

Potential Military Implications

In a broader context, tensions between North Korea and its adversaries have escalated recently. Seoul and Washington have reported that North Korea may have sent approximately 3,000 troops to Russia, potentially for deployment in Ukraine. This development raises the prospect of a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

North Korea’s position on military support for Russia underscores its commitment to international law, according to statements made by Pyongyang on Friday. The ongoing dynamics suggest that the situation on the Korean Peninsula remains precarious, with both sides engaging in a series of provocations that could have serious implications for regional stability.

MUST READ | Shocking Video Unveils Moments Before Deadly Truck Hits Israel Bus Stop, Leaving One Dead And Dozens Hurt | WATCH

Filed under

Latest world news north korea south korea World news
Advertisement

Also Read

Mahrang Baloch & Activists Face ‘Suppression’ On Pakistan’s 4th Schedule Watchlist

Mahrang Baloch & Activists Face ‘Suppression’ On Pakistan’s 4th Schedule Watchlist

Hyderabad Police Impose Section 163 Ban: What You Need To Know

Hyderabad Police Impose Section 163 Ban: What You Need To Know

Who Was Sebastian Kidder? WWE Icon Ric Flair’s Stepson Dies By Suicide At 24

Who Was Sebastian Kidder? WWE Icon Ric Flair’s Stepson Dies By Suicide At 24

Delhi Faces ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality Days Before Diwali, Firecracker Ban Fails To Help

Delhi Faces ‘Very Poor’ Air Quality Days Before Diwali, Firecracker Ban Fails To Help

Shocking Video Unveils Moments Before Deadly Truck Hits Israel Bus Stop, Leaving One Dead And Dozens Hurt | WATCH

Shocking Video Unveils Moments Before Deadly Truck Hits Israel Bus Stop, Leaving One Dead And...

Entertainment

Who Was Sebastian Kidder? WWE Icon Ric Flair’s Stepson Dies By Suicide At 24

Who Was Sebastian Kidder? WWE Icon Ric Flair’s Stepson Dies By Suicide At 24

Judge Slams Feds For Alleged Information Leak In Diddy Sex Trafficking Case

Judge Slams Feds For Alleged Information Leak In Diddy Sex Trafficking Case

Watch: Timothée Chalamet Surprises Fans At Look-Alike Contest In Washington Square Park

Watch: Timothée Chalamet Surprises Fans At Look-Alike Contest In Washington Square Park

Luke Evans Feels Gay Actors Doing His Kind Of Work Still Low In Number

Luke Evans Feels Gay Actors Doing His Kind Of Work Still Low In Number

Who Is Sophie Turner’s Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson And Who Else Has He Dated?

Who Is Sophie Turner’s Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson And Who Else Has He Dated?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Top 9 Winter Detox Drinks To Boost Metabolism

Top 9 Winter Detox Drinks To Boost Metabolism

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Total votes: 0

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox