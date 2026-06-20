Why Is Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi Visiting Iran Days After Shehbaz Sharif Cancelled Switzerland Trip?

US IRAN DEAL: Pakistan’s interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, quietly arrived in Iran on Saturday. This is the first time any top Pakistani official has visited since Washington and Tehran struck a deal to try and restore peace in West Asia. Naqvi landed in Mashhad, according to Geo News, though they didn’t share much else. Later, Iranian media said Naqvi was headed to Tehran for meetings with senior officials. Iran’s IRNA news agency reported that Naqvi would be keeping an eye on the ongoing talks between Iran and the US while he’s there.

Mohsin Naqvi’s surprise visit to Iran

Just this week, the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding that led to reopening the Strait of Hormuz and kicked off 60 days of negotiations, all aimed at stabilising the region. Pakistan played a big part as mediator and also signed on as a guarantor. Islamabad didn’t make any official announcement about Naqvi’s trip. Still, it’s expected he’ll talk about the next round of technical discussions between Washington and Tehran, which were supposed to start on June 19, but have been delayed.

The first round of meetings following the signing of the MoU is set to take place in Switzerland, and on Saturday, the White House envoy, Steve Witkoff, was reported to be travelling there to discuss Iran’s nuclear stock. It also quoted an unnamed source as claiming the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is also headed to Switzerland.

It is believed that Naqvi, who is known to be close to Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, went on at least three strategic visits to Iran to rectify the diplomatic hurdles and differences with the US before finalising the MoU. He also has been in routine talks with the US Charge de’ Affaires Natalie Baker in Islamabad, official sources said.

Why did Shehbaz Sharif cancel his Switzerland trip?

The US-Iran peace accord was signed electronically, so Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not need to attend the ceremony, which he cancelled his trip to Switzerland for. The “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” was already in effect and implementation had commenced, his spokesperson said.

Sharif was supposed to have been at a ceremony in Switzerland that’s tied to the US-Iran peace agreement. The government of Pakistan has said the agreement was signed digitally, and it was postponed the ceremony was postponed. The government will, on the other hand, concentrate on the next stage of technical-level talks on the deal, officials said. Pakistan is said to be still to be represented at the follow-up talks, but not by the prime minister himself.

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