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Home > World News > Why Is PM Modi Still Wearing A 30-Year-Old Muffler Gifted In New Zealand?

Why Is PM Modi Still Wearing A 30-Year-Old Muffler Gifted In New Zealand?

PM Modi recalled his first New Zealand visit and a cherished 30-year-old gift while praising the Indian diaspora and highlighting India's achievements.

PM Modi's muffler story (Image: X/ANI)
PM Modi's muffler story (Image: X/ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 17:23 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck an emotional note while addressing the Indian community in Auckland during his two-day state visit to New Zealand, recalling a personal memory from nearly three decades ago. Speaking at a packed community event alongside New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, PM Modi said this may be his first visit to the country as Prime Minister, but it was not his first time in New Zealand. He shared how a simple gift he received during his earlier visit has stayed with him for over 25 years and still reminds him of the affection of the people there.

Recalling his first trip, PM Modi said, “This might be my first visit as the Prime Minister, but 25–30 years ago, when I was not a part of any Government and nobody knew me in public life, I received an opportunity to come to New Zealand.”

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PM Modi recalls a treasured gift from his first New Zealand visit

Speaking about that visit, PM Modi said a New Zealander had gifted him a muffler, a cap and a pair of gloves. He brought all three items back to India and has carefully preserved them ever since.

Holding up the muffler before the audience, he said, “The muffler you see was gifted to me by a New Zealander 25–30 years back. I have used it several times in these years and I take care of it even today, just like I take care of your love for me.” The Prime Minister then smiled, draped the muffler around his neck again and linked the keepsake to the warmth he continues to receive from the Indian community in New Zealand.

PM Modi praises Indian community for strengthening bilateral ties

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi also thanked the Indian diaspora for playing a key role in strengthening India-New Zealand relations. Sharing the stage with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, he said the future of the partnership depends on the people rather than political leaders.

“I have full confidence in the success of this journey. Do you know why? Not because of Modi, because the real sailors of this journey are all of you,” he said. Referring to Indians living across Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown, he described them as the “sailors of this golden century” who would shape the future of ties between the two countries.

PM Modi highlights India’s achievements before the diaspora

During his speech, PM Modi said he had brought a “bouquet of India’s achievements” for the community. He highlighted the country’s rapid economic and technological progress, calling India the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

He also said India is the largest vaccine producer, among the leading consumers of mobile data, the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer, and the second-largest wheat producer. 

(via agency inputs)

Also Read: Who Is Narottam Mishra? BJP Veteran’s Datia Bypoll Ticket Denial Sparks Protests And Highway Blockade   

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Why Is PM Modi Still Wearing A 30-Year-Old Muffler Gifted In New Zealand?
Why Is PM Modi Still Wearing A 30-Year-Old Muffler Gifted In New Zealand?
Why Is PM Modi Still Wearing A 30-Year-Old Muffler Gifted In New Zealand?
Why Is PM Modi Still Wearing A 30-Year-Old Muffler Gifted In New Zealand?

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