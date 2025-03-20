Why Is President Trump Shutting Down The U.S. Department of Education?

President Donald Trump is set to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, a long-standing conservative goal that shifts education oversight back to the states. The move, backed by sweeping budget cuts and policy rollbacks, faces both political support and legal hurdles.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign a long-anticipated executive order on Thursday, officially initiating the closure of the U.S. Department of Education. The directive follows weeks of significant staff and budget reductions within the agency, marking a major shift in federal education policy.

Executive Order to End Federal Oversight

The upcoming executive order instructs Education Secretary Linda McMahon to “take all necessary steps to facilitate” the department’s closure and to transfer education oversight back to the states, according to a summary obtained by POLITICO.

Despite the department’s impending dissolution, McMahon will be tasked with ensuring the continued delivery of education-related services, programs, and benefits. The exact wording of the executive order remains undisclosed, though Trump is expected to sign the measure during an East Room ceremony at the White House.

Sweeping Workforce Reductions in Department of Education

The Trump administration has already initiated deep cuts within the agency, eliminating positions across multiple divisions, including legal teams, student aid services, and the Office for Civil Rights. Additional layoffs are expected this week as the administration accelerates the department’s wind-down.

In addition to the structural changes, the order will prohibit any remaining Education Department-funded programs from advancing initiatives related to diversity, equity, inclusion, or gender ideology, a move that aligns with Trump’s broader conservative policy agenda.

Key Political Figures and Conservative Leaders to Attend Department of Education Closure

The signing event is set to draw a significant number of Republican governors, including Greg Abbott (Texas), Mike Braun (Indiana), Ron DeSantis (Florida), Bill Lee (Tennessee), Brad Little (Idaho), Glenn Youngkin (Virginia), Kim Reynolds (Iowa), and Mike DeWine (Ohio), according to a White House official.

Alongside elected officials, representatives from conservative advocacy groups such as Moms for Liberty, the Heritage Foundation, and Concerned Women for America are expected to be present.

The first report on the scheduled signing was published by USA Today.

Internal Debate and Legislative Hurdles

While the move to dismantle the department has been in the works for weeks, Trump’s precise strategy has been in flux. POLITICO mentioned sources familiar with White House discussions indicate that some advisers have questioned whether an executive order is necessary to achieve the goal.

Additionally, securing congressional approval remains a challenge. Some lawmakers, including key Republican figures, have voiced concerns over eliminating the department entirely. Trump would need at least 60 Senate votes to fully execute his plan, highlighting the significant legislative obstacles ahead.

Funding Cuts and Future Policy Shifts

The broader effort to reduce the federal government’s role in education has been influenced by conservative political forces, including billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s government-reduction initiatives. Under this agenda, research funding has been cut, workforce reductions have intensified, and diversity-focused programs have been systematically dismantled.

Further budget cuts are expected in Trump’s upcoming fiscal proposals, reinforcing his administration’s push to scale back the federal government’s role in education policy.

