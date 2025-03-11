Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Why Is Saudi Arabia’s Neom Project Reportedly Turning Into A Financial Disaster?

Why Is Saudi Arabia’s Neom Project Reportedly Turning Into A Financial Disaster?

Saudi Arabia’s $8.8 trillion Neom megacity, once envisioned as a futuristic utopia, is now mired in financial turmoil. Cost overruns, internal mismanagement, and scaled-down ambitions are casting doubt on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s grand project.

Why Is Saudi Arabia’s Neom Project Reportedly Turning Into A Financial Disaster?

Saudi Arabia’s $8.8 trillion Neom megacity, once envisioned as a futuristic utopia, is now mired in financial turmoil.


Saudi Arabia’s grand vision of Neom—a cutting-edge megacity rising from the desert—has encountered serious financial hurdles. The ambitious project, which includes a luxury coastal resort, a ski destination, and The Line—an audacious pair of 1,600-foot skyscrapers stretching up to 106 miles—now faces severe cost overruns.

Financial Manipulation and Internal Concerns

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), capital expenditure estimates for Neom’s completion by 2080 have surged to $8.8 trillion—over 25 times the kingdom’s annual budget. This staggering cost escalation is casting doubts on the feasibility of the project, which has been championed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a troubling revelation, an audit reviewed by WSJ found “evidence of deliberate manipulation” of financial data by certain project officials. The audit suggests that some members of Neom’s management altered figures to obscure the project’s mounting costs.

Adding to these concerns, officials have reportedly been attempting to shield the Crown Prince from the project’s financial difficulties. One such effort involved artificially inflating projected rates for accommodations at Neom’s planned ski resort to meet optimistic financial return targets. A boutique hiking hotel room, initially priced at $489, was readjusted to $1,866 per night. Similarly, an “inventive glamping” site saw its projected cost increase from $216 to $794 per night.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Scaling Down Neom Ambitions Amid Cost Concerns

The WSJ report also alleges that McKinsey & Company, a global consulting firm hired for the project, played a role in these adjustments. However, a McKinsey spokesperson has denied any involvement in financial misrepresentation, stating, “McKinsey has not been involved in the manipulation of financial reporting.”

Among the most striking setbacks is the downsizing of The Line, initially envisioned as a continuous 100-mile-long skyscraper. Plans for its initial phase have now been dramatically reduced to just 1.5 miles within the next decade. Even proposals to lower the height of the towers from 1,600 feet to 1,000 feet to save costs were reportedly rejected by Crown Prince bin Salman.

Despite the mounting obstacles, the kingdom is pushing forward. “We’ll start to go vertical—hopefully—at the end of this year,” said Denis Hickey, head of The Line’s development, at the World Economic Forum, as quoted by WSJ.

Neom Leadership Shakeups and Ongoing Challenges

Neom’s leadership has also faced instability. In November, former CEO Nadhmi al-Nasr stepped down, just weeks after a documentary alleged that tens of thousands of foreign workers had died during construction. Meanwhile, the coastal Sindalah resort, which was unveiled in a lavish $45 million launch party in October—attended by celebrities including Will Smith and Tom Brady—remains largely incomplete. The resort’s golf course and hotels have yet to open to the public, four months after the grand event.

As Neom struggles with financial and logistical hurdles, McKinsey continues to profit from its involvement. According to WSJ, the consulting firm has earned more than $130 million annually from its work on the project.

Also Read: US Stock Market Loses $1.7 Trillion As Recession Fears Mount After Trump’s Comments

Filed under

Neom Saudi Arabia

newsx

500 Women Participates In ‘Free Your Hair Campaign’ In Mumbai, Sets Guinness World Record
Saudi Arabia’s $8.8 tri

Why Is Saudi Arabia’s Neom Project Reportedly Turning Into A Financial Disaster?
newsx

Are We Suddenly Close To A Recession? Explained
newsx

Illegal Liquor Factory Busted in Delhi Ahead of Holi, 12,000 Bottles Seized
Rahul Gandhi recently too

‘There Are Divisions Among Gujarat’s Leadership’: Why Did Rahul Gandhi Criticise Members Of Congress Party?
Rodrigo Duterte, the form

Why Was Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

500 Women Participates In ‘Free Your Hair Campaign’ In Mumbai, Sets Guinness World Record

500 Women Participates In ‘Free Your Hair Campaign’ In Mumbai, Sets Guinness World Record

Are We Suddenly Close To A Recession? Explained

Are We Suddenly Close To A Recession? Explained

Illegal Liquor Factory Busted in Delhi Ahead of Holi, 12,000 Bottles Seized

Illegal Liquor Factory Busted in Delhi Ahead of Holi, 12,000 Bottles Seized

‘There Are Divisions Among Gujarat’s Leadership’: Why Did Rahul Gandhi Criticise Members Of Congress Party?

‘There Are Divisions Among Gujarat’s Leadership’: Why Did Rahul Gandhi Criticise Members Of Congress Party?

Why Was Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested?

Why Was Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte Arrested?

Entertainment

Why Has Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave Decided To Join OnlyFans?

Why Has Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave Decided To Join OnlyFans?

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Jyothika Stands By Suriya’s Kanguva Despite Harsh Criticism: Have Seen Bad Films Doing Commercially Well

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s Footsteps’

Mom Sequel Confirmed: Boney Kapoor Announces Next Installment With Khushi Kapoor, Says ‘She’s Following Sridevi’s

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See Heartfelt Instagram Post

Who Is Olivia Culpo’s Husband? Actress Expecting First Baby With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey- See

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara Release Date Shifted To August 22? Here’s The Latest Update!

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women